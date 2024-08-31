Cosco Kicks Off a Revolution: Affordable Premium Soccer Shoes for Indian Turf

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 31: Cosco (India) Limited, a leading name in sports equipment, today unveiled its latest innovation in football footwear - the Cosco Soccer Hyper Shoes. This groundbreaking product is set to transform the football landscape across India by offering premium quality shoes suitable for both rough grounds and turfs at an unprecedented price point of Rs 1120.

The Cosco Soccer Hyper Shoes, available in Blazing Black and Ravishing Red, feature golden accents and a breathable scaly pattern, ensuring ultimate comfort and fit for all players. These unisex shoes come in sizes UK4 to UK10, catering to a wide range of football enthusiasts.

Rigorous testing with some of India's finest footballers has yielded exceptional results, showcasing Cosco's commitment to quality and performance. Key features of the Cosco Soccer Hyper Shoes include:

* 3D grip texture for enhanced ball control

* Lightweight outsoles with conical studs for maximum foot movement

* Superior stability and agility

* Design optimized for quick changes in pace and direction

The launch took place at the 12th India International Sporting Goods Show at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, where the shoes quickly became the talk of the event, garnering praise from visitors and industry experts alike.

Pankaj Jain, Director, Cosco (India) Limited, shared his vision, "At Cosco, we're taking long strides to revolutionize the sports scenario in India. For 44 years, we've been dedicated to providing quality sports goods, fitness, and lifestyle products that offer value for money. These Soccer Hyper Shoes represent a significant stepping stone in our journey. We're committed to launching more innovative sports and fitness products in the near future, reaching the last mile across India."

This launch marks another milestone in Cosco's mission to make high-quality sports equipment accessible to all Indian athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Cosco (India) Limited is a premier manufacturer and distributor of sports goods, fitness equipment, and lifestyle products. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Cosco has established itself as a trusted brand known for quality, innovation, and affordability. The company's extensive product range caters to various sports and fitness needs, contributing significantly to the development of sports infrastructure and culture in India.

For more information, please visit cosco.in | store.cosco.in or Call +919950673210.

