Cosmic urban connect - exploring painting through stories

New Delhi [India], April 24: Cosmic Urban Connect is a mesmerizing visual journey through a masterful blend of oil, acrylic on canvas. Sundaresan Jagannivasan brings to life the intricate interplay between the cosmic and the urban. Each image is a portal into a world where abstract expressions intertwine with the pulse of existence which we experience. Jagan invites contemplation and connection. As you explore the paintings one will discover not just images, but stories told in strokes of color and texture, each accompanied by poignant lines that offer insight into the artist's vision.

According to the artist " many thoughts which baffles me and in fact fills my mind most of the time to ask the basic question many gurus and saints asked who am I ? though there is no answer and a mystery and sometimes one thinks is it all real, yet we all go through life as if we are in charge and work around what happens to us and what one wants. Calling it karma etc, one tends to live a life where the mind plays a role and most of the time , the mind cannot fathom the enormity of things which happen all around. This state of being haunts me. All expressions I get to the same state of mind when I could bring the paint to the canvas . honestly I shiver to think the cosmos which includes trillions of milky waves need to be around for me and on myside to take one extra breath. Both cosmos and myself are the same. "

Sundaresan Jagannivasan, affectionately known as Jagan, embarked on a remarkable journey that began in 1995 with the inception of MatexNet. A trailblazer in the realm of online surplus and obsolete inventory auctions, Jagan introduced this pioneering concept to India.

Yet, the evolution of Jagan's journey did not cease there. In 2017, he underwent a profound shift in focus, heeding the call of his true passion - art and painting. Guided by the eminent artist M.G Doddamani, he embarked on a journey of self-expression. His artistic exploration embraced various mediums, ranging from acrylic and oil to digital art.

Remarkably, the challenges posed by the pandemic became the crucible for Jagan's creativity. During this period, he produced over 200 art pieces, each serving as a testament to his resilience and creative spirit. These works laid the foundation for his inaugural solo exhibition, 'Cosmic Urban Connect.' in 2023 at Chitra Kala Parishath, Bangalore. In this show, his artwork stood as bold and avant-garde reflections of his unique thought processes, brought to life in abstract and original forms.

Cosmic urban connect series 2 show is being hosted in Mumbai, where Jagans enchanting work in canvas will be on display at Nehru Centre, Worli from 7th May 2024 to 13th May 2024. The Painter States " I have been receiving multiple requests from Art Connoisseurs, Aficionados based in the city ever since the art exhibit in Bengaluru previous year, So i finally set up the date and hope to see happy faces during the display. "

