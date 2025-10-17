Cosmo Foundation and Border Security Force (BSF) Join Hands in Expanding Delhi's Green Cover with a 15,000 - Miywaki & Fruit Bearing Forestry

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 17: Cosmo Foundation, the community outreach arm of Cosmo First Ltd., in a significant display of its commitment to climate action, has launched a large-scale "Miyawaki & Fruit Bearing Forestry" plantation drive in collaboration with the 25 Battalion Border Security Force (BSF) at its Chhawla campus in New Delhi. The initiative marks yet another major milestone in creating an extensive green cover within the BSF campus, strengthening Cosmo Foundation's continued dedication to environmental sustainability.

Inaugurated by Hon'ble Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, Director General, Border Security Force, through this initiative, Cosmo Foundation aims to plant 15,000 native trees across the campus. To support this, the BSF will be providing the necessary land, water, and resources to ensure the long-term maintenance and growth of the plantation, with Prayas Youth Foundation as the implementation partner. During his address, Mr. Chaudhary highlighted how BSF has grown over the years, and also remembering the contribution of Late Shri Ashwini Kumar, Padma Bhushan, former DG of BSF. Last year, Cosmo Foundation had planted 7,500 saplings of Miyawaki at the same campus and in order to cater to the water requirements, Cosmo had supported with laying of a borewell with piping & sprinkler system.

"The Border Security Force is deeply committed to the well-being of our nation, and that commitment extends to protecting our environment," said Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, Director General, BSF, speaking on the occasion. "We are proud to partner with Cosmo Foundation in this meaningful effort. Planting 15,000 trees here at the Chhawala Campus is not just about adding greeneryit's a vital step toward climate resilience and a powerful example of the synergy between national service and corporate social responsibility. We are immensely thankful to Cosmo Foundation for their continued contribution and in making our campus much greener."

The event was graced by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Trustees - Cosmo Foundation and Chairman & Managing Director - Cosmo First Ltd., and Mrs. Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee - Cosmo Foundation and Whole-time Director - Cosmo First Ltd. Senior BSF officials, senior team from Cosmo First Ltd, and Cosmo Foundation, students from BSF School and Jamia Hamdard University, Invitees and the implementation team were also present, contributing to the plantation drive.

In their joint statement, Mr. & Mrs. Jaipuria reaffirmed, "At Cosmo First, we believe that true industrial progress is measured not only by innovation and productivity but also by the positive footprint we leave on the environment. Our continuous investments in cleaner technologies, renewable energy, and sustainable operations reflect our long-term vision of growth that respects both people and the planet. This plantation drive strengthens that purposeturning intent into action for a greener, more responsible future."

This Miyawaki and Fruit Bearing Forestry drive is a part of Cosmo Foundation's ongoing environmental mission, which has already resulted in the planting of over 1.6 lakh (1,60,000) trees across 179 acres in Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Notable successes include the creation of a Biodiversity Hub in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), where 40,000 trees have been planted, with plans for an additional 35,000 by FY 2025-26, establishing it as one of Maharashtra's largest biodiversity zones.

Alongside this, Cosmo Foundation's comprehensive environmental work includes maintaining urban green spaces, creating rainwater harvest systems, and conducting plantation drives with schools, BSF, Indian Army, and farmers. All of these are conducted while focusing on native tree plantation, Miyawaki, and agroforestry to improve air quality, support the environment and generate livelihood for farmers. Cosmo Foundation is also actively involved in education, and empowerment related activities - contributing to the 3E mission, while also making strides in health, and sanitation initiatives. Over the years, these community led initiatives have demonstrated Cosmo Foundation's holistic approach to development and sustainable living - while adapting a People First approach.

Established in 2008, Cosmo Foundation is the community outreach initiative of Cosmo First Ltd., working to uplift underdeveloped communities near its operational locations in Karjan (Vadodara District) and Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District), as well as in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and the tribal district of Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh). The Foundation's programs focus on Education, Environment, and Empowerment, impacting more than 7.5 lakh (750,000) beneficiaries through various initiatives.

Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First is a global leader in Specialty films for Packaging, Labelling, Lamination, Industrial & Synthetic Paper (BOPP, BOPET and CPP), Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (Masterbatches, Adhesives, & Coating), Cosmo Plastech (Rigids - IML Containers and Specialty Sheets of PP / PET and HIPS) and Cosmo Sunshield (Window, Privacy and Security Films), along with a digital-first Omni channel Pet care business under the brand name 'Zigly'. Cosmo First is into D2C, B2B2C and B2B businesses and has operations in India, Japan, Korea, Europe and Americas. Visit www.cosmofirst.com for more details.

