Countdown Begins for QAR 500,000 Grand Draw: Mega Deals Unveils Exclusive New Bundles

Doha [Qatar], July 23: Mega Deals is gearing up for one of the biggest prize draws of the month, with QAR 500,000 in cash prizes waiting to be claimed. Set for July 31, 2025, this unmissable event will crown one lucky winner with QAR 250,000, with more winners walking away with prizes of QAR 100,000, QAR 25,000, and 87 other cash prizes. The last day to secure your spot in the draw is July 30, don't wait until it's too late.

To give customers even more chances to win, Mega Deals has launched two exclusive product bundles that not only deliver practical merchandise items, but also allow customers to receive more free ticket entries into the guaranteed raffle draw, giving customers more chances to win. Each bundle includes a curated mix of fan-favorite products such as thermal bottles, tote bags, waist bags, keychains, coasters, and pencils, all designed to offer exceptional value and utility.

With every purchase made at Mega Deals, customers earn entries into the cash prize draws. The more they shop, the more entries they accumulate, boosting their chances of winning big. True to its promise, Mega Deals continues to reward customers for their shopping experience with meaningful cash prizes.

Participation has never been easier. Customers can shop at the My Q Trading showroom and also top up their Mega Deals account 24/7 at any City Hyper location to purchase at their convenience, or visit Mega Deals booths at Asian Town Cinema 1 (Thursday to Saturday until July 26 between 5 and 10pm) and across select Lulu Hypermarket locations such as D-Ring, Ain Khaled, Bin Mahmoud, and Al Messila. (Thursday and Friday until July 26 between 2 and 10pm). Secure payment options are also available via Ooredoo Pay.

For more information, visit www.megadeals.qa or download the Mega Deals App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Shop, win and celebrate with Mega Deals.

