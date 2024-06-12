CR Patil and Harsh Sanghavi to Grace IVY Growth’s 21BY72 Startup Summit in Surat on June 15-16

Co-hosted by SteamHouse India and presented by Ayaani Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery, the summit will have over 20,000 participants, 300+ startup founders, 100+ VCs, 500+ investors, and renowned industry speakers.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12: IVY Growth Associates, a leading venture capital firm and startup ecosystem enabler, will host the third edition of its flagship event, 21BY72, on June 15 and 16, at Avadh Utopia in Surat, in association with Steam House and Ayaani Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery. The event aims to put the Diamond City on the global startup ecosystem map.

The event will be one of the largest startup summits in the country with more than 20,000 participants, over 200 startup founders, 600+ investors and industry leaders. It will offer an exceptional platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. Gujarat BJP President and Union Minister CR Patil will be the chief guest at the summit, and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will be the guest of honour.

Prateek Tosniwal, Chartered Accountant and investor, said, “The third 21BY72 Startup Summit will witness the participation of 20,000+ people as compared with 16,000 last year, and will play an even bigger role in strengthening the startup ecosystem in Gujarat and India. Marquee names from the world of investing, renowned serial entrepreneurs and investors will be there, sharing their expertise and insights on the latest trends in technology, business, and entrepreneurship.”

Anupam Mittal, shaadi.com Founder and Shark Tank judge, Raj Shamani, Founder of Figuring out and House of X, Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder of V3 Ventures, Parul Gulati, actor and entrepreneur, Apurva Chamaria, Head of Venture Capital at Google India, and Manish Chowdhary, Founder of Wow Skin Science, are among the notable participants.

With more than 100 venture capital funds and 500 angel investors in attendance, the summit will provide an unmatched opportunity for startups to showcase their offerings and pitch their ideas before top investors. The event will feature panel discussions, insightful keynote addresses, and interactive workshops, empowering entrepreneurs with valuable knowledge, meaningful connections, and opportunities to grow.

Rachit Poddar, Co-Founder of IVY Growth Associates, said, “One of the highlights of the summit is the Trailblazers Mine, a live pitching and fundraising event for startups, where selected startups will get a chance to pitch their ideas to esteemed investors, mentors and industry leaders. Moreover, close to 100 startups will exhibit their innovative products and services, and showcase their offerings to investors and partners.”

IVY Growth Associates is on a mission to put Surat on the global startup ecosystem map by connecting startups with investors from India, UAE, the UK, and the US. With 21BY72, it has created a platform to accelerate entrepreneurship, boost economy and employment, and drive angel investment across India.

In less than three years, IVY Growth Associates & its network has invested in over 100 growth-stage startups across sectors with Rs. 20 crores in deployed capital from its fund and syndicated funds totalling more than Rs. 80 crores from its network. It has invested in startups in diverse sectors like renewable energy, protective farming, Edtech, and direct-to-consumer brands, and is also focusing on Fintech, Agritech, D2C, Cleantech, SaaS, and EV. Some of the successful startups in its portfolio include Emotorad, Rupeek, Zappfresh, Zypp Electric, and BluSmart.

IVY Growth has also launched Arigato Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 AIF Venture Capital Fund to raise Rs. 250 crores to further fuel its capability to fund promising startups. As part of its expansion strategy, it is building a global corridor that connects angel investors and startups, with a special focus on the Middle East, US & Europe.

IVY Growth Associates invites the entire startup ecosystem to join the 21BY72 Startup Summit and contribute to making Surat the next startup hub of India.

