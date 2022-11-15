C&R Research, the Largest Korean CRO, expands partnership with Medidata to enhance their clinical operations

Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company, today announced that C&R Research, the largest Korean CRO, selected Medidata's clinical operation and management solutions 'Rave CTMS (Clinical Trial Management System)' and 'Rave eTMF (electronic Trial Master File)' for their clinical trials.

This partnership will reinforce C&R Research's capability to adapt to the fast-paced clinical research environment to monitor clinical operations and comprehensively manage data.

Rave CTMS is interconnected with Rave EDC to optimize clinical operations, eliminating manual data re-entry and enabling user-centric workflows that bridge applications. Intelligent automation and workflow management will enhance efficiency and expedite a site monitoring process.

All the CTMS data is integrated with eTMF, which can track the necessary information, such as milestones and tasks for each site, in one place, and data entered once and used anywhere. Using these two solutions will maximize clinical data capacity by up to 76 per cent and reduce monitoring report time by up to 70 per cent.

"The partnership with Medidata and the implementation of its solutions will reinforce our global capabilities to target the global market," said Moontae Yoon, CEO of C&R Research. "We expect Medidata solutions will meet the multiple biopharmaceutical company's needs and enhance the overall clinical study workflow, accelerating drug development and delivering therapeutics to patients faster."

C&R Research has partnered with Medidata since 2013, and actively utilizes Rave EDC and Rave RTSM. The additional implementation of Rave CTMS and eTMF will reinforce the clinical operation system and streamline the clinical research workflow.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with a leading CRO, C&R Research, and contribute to raising the quality of clinical studies in Korea," said Jeagu Yoo, Vice President, Sales of Medidata Korea. "The clinical study workflow continues to get more complicated, and multiple factors influence the overall clinical operation. Medidata technology will allow C&R to expedite oversight of the studies and enhance their clinical operation systems."

Medidata has recently enhanced Rave CTMS by adding Visual Analytics. Visual Analytics makes it easier than ever to view, explore, analyze, and share clinical data. The intuitive user interface allows for the seamless combination of CTMS data across sites and studies into a single visualization, report, or dashboard. Users can quickly identify trends, outliers and patterns within trials, so decisions can be made in real time.

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics companies and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes.

More than one million registered users across 2,000+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, ), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at and follow us .

Dassault Systemes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systemes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit .

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systemes, a French "societe europeenne" (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

