Craft beer Scottish powerhouse BrewDog comes to Amritsar

New Delhi [India], April 18 (/SRV): International craft beer powerhouse BrewDog, launched in the historic city of Amritsar on 15 April 2023, making this the first outlet in Punjab, and the fourth outlet nationally. With over 110 bars in 20 countries, BrewDog makes a bold entry in Amritsar with its taproom! The Scottish craft beer paradise is in the upscale neighbourhood of Ranjeet Avenue and spans over 8500 square feet spread over two floors. The taproom showcases the legendary BrewDog vibe pouring 24 of the best craft beers. It will also be one of the first pet-friendly spaces in Amritsar, allowing guests to drop in for a great time with their furry friends. Coupled with epic food and events, it promises to become a favorite destination for all.

BrewDog Amritsar brings International headliners to the taps. Choose from a curated range of iconic lagers, IPA's and wheat beers. From IPA's like Hazy Jane, Punk IPA, Elvis Juice, Arcade Made to Lost Lager and many more - there is a beer for everyone.

The two-storey bar is marked by urban industrial BrewDog interiors, including repurposed shipping containers, large bay windows, and a floating mezzne level. The space is complemented by terrazzo flooring, high ceilings, industrial finishes, and greenery throughout. The seating is a mix of high bar tables, low-level seating, and an awesome fireplace, not to forget the outdoor area perfect for alfresco food and drinks.

This is the city's first pet-friendly bar and is designed by one of the most reputed design houses in the country - Sumesh Menon and Associates. What's more? Take on the challenge of BrewDog's world famous Wings on Wings Wednesdays (unlimited chicken or cauli wings served all day), plus live music, quizzes and much more.

BrewDog Amritsar will also feature a speciality coffee bar - Habitat Coffee House where one can enjoy freshly roasted coffee - a perfect spot for coworking as well!

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Jain, Chairman, BrewDog India, AIBPL said, "As part of our India expansion, Amritsar is a key location for the brand. It is the second largest city in Punjab and has a great influx of visitors all year round. A lot of thought has gone into the design of the space, making it vibrant, cosy and welcoming, while keeping it consistent with the international experience. We are keen to take the craft beer experience to even more cities across India."

Karan Jain, CEO, BrewDog India, AIBPL said, "The craft beer culture is spreading across India and we are confident that the evolving Punjab market will welcome this addition to the hospitality scene. We bring a diverse variety of craft beers on tap which will be a great attraction for beer enthusiasts. Punjab has been our choice in our current leg of expansion given the evolving food and beverage scenario and an evolved consumer base." The CEO is backed by a strong team led by Radhika Jain, Co-CEO and Dr Pratekk Chturvedi, COO and other senior team members to achieve the high standards and targets set by Brewdog UK.

Apart from the BrewDog signature menu, expect a lot more regional-inspired dishes as well. From Phulka Tacos, Mutton Chapli Burgers, Korean BBQ Chicken Burger to Thai Basil Fish Tikka. One can also enjoy Gochujang Lotus Stem, Dahiwala Dhaba Meat or the Dum Ki Daal. Polish these off with newly introduced Indian breads like Chur Chur Naan, Missi Roti etc. One can enjoy hot pizzas made from locally sourced bocconcinni cheese, straight from an authentic woodfire oven. From the classic Margherita to a desi Lasooni Chicken, you'll be spoilt for choice! The Butter Roast Chicken and Chutney Wali Machchi is a must try! With a live tandoor, indulge in delicious kebabs like Murgh Gilafi, Mutton Seekh to juicy tikkas like Browned Garlic Chicken or Tandoori Prawns. Fries, Nachos and the iconic Naan Bombs, there's something for everyone!

BrewDog's India foray has been made possible by Aloha International BrewPub under the leadership of Chairman, Rohit Jain. With two successful outlets in Mumbai and one in Gururgam, the brand has recently signed to open 25 pubs in the country. Consumers can now also look forward to Brewdog beers in bottles and cans across many states in India. Internationally, BrewDog has made waves in the last decade with over 2,00,000 crowdfunded shareholders, 5 breweries on 3 continents, and distribution to over 80 markets. quiz

Opens on 15 April 2023

Taproom Hours: 12 Noon - 1 AM

Contact number for reservations: 9004036932

Address: SCO. NO. 60/61, Upper Ground, District Shopping Center, Amritsar

Social Media: Instagram - @brewdogamritsar | Facebook - @brewdogamritsar

