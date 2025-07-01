Crafting Bharat - S2, powered by AWS Startups and an initiative by NewsReach, launches eighth episode with Chaitanya Raju, ED and CPO of HealthPlix

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: As India sets its sights on becoming a developed nation by 2047, its vision for a healthy, productive population remains paramount. Viksit Bharat champions a digitally advanced healthcare system that leverages innovative health tech solutions such as telemedicine, digital health records, and online consultations to boost accessibility, affordability, and efficiency, particularly for remote and underserved communities.

The "Crafting Bharat - Season 2" powered by AWS Startups, an initiative by NewsReach, in association with VCCircle, and production partner - HT Smartcast, explores how startups are harnessing the power of the cloud to accelerate growth, optimise operations, and building solutions that will define the India of Tomorrow. This series is hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, famed for hosting a diverse range of TV and digital programs, currently consulting editor at CNBC (India), CNN-News18, Forbes India, and The Economic Times.

In this episode, we spotlight Chaitanya Raju, ED and CPO of HealthPlix, who are offering solving problems of today and tomorrow and on a mission to make life easier for doctors. He shares insights about the HealthTech industry of India, EMRs helping make life of doctors easier and how AWS improved their go-to-market timeline.

In this series, explore inspiring startup stories that are shifting gears and sparking innovation across sectors, all contributing to India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047 in this captivating series.

Watch Episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ai5vIDM2FQ

Edited Excerpts:

Segment 1: Ignite

What impact do you see AI-enabled innovations like H.A.L.O have on improving outcomes for the doctor (burnout) and the patient (access)?

H.A.L.O harnesses ambient voice-to-text conversion to streamline clinical care. As doctors and patients converse, H.A.L.O automatically transcribes the dialogue into text, generating prescriptions without manual input. It also analyzes patient history and real-time conversation to provide intelligent promptssuch as flagging high-risk diabetes patients for potential kidney failurethereby enabling early diagnostic testing and improved outcomes.What can we expect next from HealthPlix in terms of advancements and future enhancements through patient app?

Centralizing prescriptions is transformative for patients. Our app digitizes and organizes all prescriptions, enabling effortless sharing of health history with any doctor. It also offers timely promptsreminding users to seek care or schedule tests when needed, such as when managing diabetesthus improving overall patient care and empowering individuals to proactively manage their health.

Segment 2: Launch

HealthPlix's customer base counts over 15,000 doctors across many cities in India with support for 20 regional languages. How do you make sure that doctors are engaged and retained on HealthPlix?

Our goal is to deliver software that's intuitive and fully customizable for doctors. Our platform integrates AI-driven algorithms that offer rapid, personalized prescription recommendations while managing the entire clinicfrom pharmacy and appointment modules to billing systems. By digitizing every aspect of the practice, we reduce administrative burden. Additionally, our clinical decision support system flags potential drug interactions and health risks, helping doctors make safer decisions, enhancing adoption and retention on HealthPlix.

Sub-segment: Boost

Take us through how the scalability and infra support provided by AWS has improved your go-to-market timeline?

Our latest launch, H.A.L.O., is an ambient voice-to-text solution that transforms patient conversations into prescriptions. We knew it could significantly boost doctor adoption and disrupt healthcare. Despite initial uncertainties about algorithm performance and investment levels, partnering with AWSoffering flexible, high-end GPU accessenabled us to develop and launch H.A.L.O. in just 2-3 months. AWS's support was crucial, and they will continue to be a key partner as we scale further.

Segment 3: Orbit

You have a significant presence of doctors on the platform from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of India. They are leveraging HealthPlix to digitise their journey. Is this going to be the major growth driver as the next billion user opportunities unfolds in India?

Our platform is loved by doctors everywhere, especially those in Tier 2 and 3 towns, because it significantly boosts their efficiency. Even in areas with few doctors, the ones who excel have large practices and readily embrace our SaaS solution, by getting them onboarded digitally, we're able to reach out to the doctors in small towns across country. Unlike many that focus GenAI on urban markets, with our software we want to widely available H.A.L.O converts voice to text in Hindi, English, and a clear roadmap for 18 other languages to ensure it is accessible and easily adoptable across all regions by doctors and patients. Additionally, our conversational nudges further enhance the user experience, making our solution a true gamechanger for healthcare delivery everywhere.

How do you see HealthPlix's contributions to speed up digital healthcare in India playing out in the next decade since there is an impetus being provided by policy makers?

The government, through Ayushman Bharat, has laid a strong foundation by establishing protocols for data storage and exchange and creating a health exchange. Our effortssuch as enabling patients to access and transfer digital prescriptionsalign perfectly with this vision. However, while the framework is in place, substantial adoption relies on boosting doctors' efficiency with the software. That's where private companies like ours step in: we drive innovation to engage doctors, ensuring they seamlessly integrate these digital tools into their practice, complementing the government's initiatives.

India is confidently advancing toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, with healthcare playing a crucial role in this transformation. The vision will drive breakthrough solutions that will redefine and enhance the nation's healthcare landscape for a brighter, healthier future.

Stay tuned to Crafting Bharat - Season 2 as we bring you these inspiring entrepreneurs for insightful and candid discussion with Gautam Srinivasan.

