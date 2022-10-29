Create wealth and find joy with the Big Eyes Coin 250K Giveaway, Dogelon Mars, and Axie Infinity

In this historically hot crypto month of October, known as "Uptober" in the crypto market, many investors are eager to line their pockets with cryptocurrencies that bring wealth and joy.

Axie Infinity (AXS) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) have created entertaining and relatable cryptocurrency projects accessible to millions of people. For example, Axie Infinity has created a play-to-earn (P2E) game which seamlessly bridges the gap between gaming and blockchain technology. At the same time, Dogelon Mars has directed its attention towards making an engaging meme coin which is a fair currency for all.

has also engaged its community with competitions, giveaways, and bonuses as it steams through its presale stages. This editorial will look at the joy and wealth these cryptocurrencies are bringing to their community.

Axie Infinity - a Dynamic Gaming Experience which can Earn you Money

Axie Infinity's nostalgic game design creates a feeling of safety and wonders for its players, transporting them back in time to when Pokemon and Tamagotchi ruled our waking dreams. The Axie Infinity (AXS) game is based on these classic games. It uses these features to entice a generation who grew up playing them.

Besides its heavy dose of nostalgia, Axie Infinity also provides players with engaging and incentivised game dynamics. For example, players can train, battle and breed their Axies (the Pokemon-like creatures) and earn SLP tokens which then can be exchanged for money.

Money isn't all Axie Infinity adds to your wallet; a sense of care, pride, and rivalry come with playing the game. Your Axies will become your treasured companions you can trade and nurture. This kind of virtual interaction will bring even more joy when Axie Infinity releases its VR feature, allowing players to see their Axies through VR headsets.

Dogelon Mars - a Remedy to the Crypto-Scammers

The Dogelon Mars meme coin (ELON) was among the many doge-related coins created in 2021. Its defining features, however, make it stand out as a meme coin which is looking to the future.

Dogelon Mars was created to be a fair global currency, meaning it has no presale stage, and 100% of the ELON tokens are available to purchase straight away.

However, this being said, the Dogelon Mars project did send half of its starting supply of 1 Quadrillion ELON tokens to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. This publicity stunt is common within the meme coin community. Still, it does somewhat negate the idea of cryptocurrency being completely fair and owned by the masses. However, it seems to have worked out well, as Buterin has donated 43% of its tokens to the Methuselah Foundation, which focuses on increasing human longevity.

Overall, the joy that Dogelon Mars is serving up will only increase as the project design aims to create a currency that only serves the user. This is exemplified by Dogelon's further aim to undo the damage done by crypto scammers, which they have started to do by donating ELON tokens to those who have been scammed. Dogelon Mars is improving people's lives and the reputation of the wider blockchain ecosystem!

Big Eyes Coin - Get Excited with Big Eyes Gleam Giveaway

Big Eyes Coin is a new cat-themed meme coin currently racing through its presale stage six with a massive $8.8million raised so far at the time of writing. This coin was designed to act similarly to Dogelon Mars as it is also a community-based meme coin designed to support and create an online community that self-propagates growth.

With a limited supply of 200,000,000,000 tokens and no tax on shopping for BIG tokens, this coin is already creating a lot of joy for its community. On top of tax-free shopping, the Big Eyes Twitter team have been driving engagement with their huge Gleam giveaway. This is an opportunity for investors to potentially win 250K worth of BIG tokens.

In order to enter the competition, you need to hold at least USD 50 of BIG tokens. Then all you need to do is wait and watch your initial investment grow as Big Eyes continues to race towards the finish of its presale. Then when it finally launches, the winner will be drawn by a third party, Gleam. It's definitely going to be a monumental day when this cryptocurrency launches to the moon, as there will be ten winners - the first taking home a staggering 100,000 BIG tokens.

When you buy BIG tokens, you can use this promo code "BEYES027" to get more BIG for your money!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and its community, please visit the following links:

Presale:

Website:

Telegram: ht

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor