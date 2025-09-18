Creating the Blueprint of a Unicorn in Just 15 Days

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], Setember 18: A visionary team of entrepreneurs, strategists, and domain experts has come together to launch a revolutionary platform designed to help startups scale faster and smarter with the promise of building the "360 degree service provider to startups."

The initiative offers pre-seed, seed, and angel funding opportunities alongside 360-degree growth services, enabling founders to achieve:

-A potential $1 million valuation within 4 weeks

-Enabling crossing the chasm strategy for an innovative idea to be embraced by early majority leading to a Path to Profitability

-Blue print to build your unicorn

-Up to 5x growth for Franchisable Model for business in 24 months without diluting equity

Speaking on the launch, Sandipp Vijj (MBA - IIMA), Founder, Idea2Unicorn.ai said: "Every entrepreneur dreams of building a unicorn, but few have the blueprint or ecosystem to get there. Our mission is to fast-track this journey by combining strategic expertise, technology, and funding into one platform. With the right mentorship and resources, we believe a unicorn is not a distant dream for a level 5 leader entrepreneur* it can be a reality in just 15 days of disciplined execution."

*Refer 'Good to Great' Book authored Phil Collins

Adding his perspective, Ansshav Jain, Serial Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist, commented: "Startups often struggle in the critical early phase not due to lack of ideas, but because of limited access to capital, strategy, and execution support. What we are building here is an end-to-end ecosystem that eliminates these gaps and empowers founders to focus on scaling with confidence."

The Leadership Team Alongside Sandipp Vijj and Ansshav Jain, the initiative brings together a diverse group of proven leaders:

-Dinesh Makhija | CIO & AI Expert

-Amardeep Bajpai (IIMA) | Digital Marketing Expert, credited with building 3 unicorns

-Sahil Makkar (ISB) | Funding & Investment for Start ups, including funding prep

-Samiran (Sam) Kundu | "Franchising King"

-Rajiv Kapahi | CA & Startup Strategist

-Satyavir Yadav | Educationist & Entrepreneur

-Arpit Singh | International Business & Partnerships

- Atul Mehta | Fintech SME Advisor

-Achal Paul | Communication Expert & Founder Director, BUZZ Communications

About the Initiative: The stack is designed to help founders cross the chasm, build scalable ventures, and ultimately create their dream life by leveraging smart growth strategies and expert-led execution.

The verticals/domains being handled - AI, Fintech, Retail, BFSI, Education, ed-tech, e-learning, Real Estate & Services.

Further details will be shared soon as this revolutionary platform begins engaging with startups across industries.

For Idea2Unicorn Media Enquiries, please contact: -

Idea2Unicorn

Sandeep (Sandipp) K Vij (Vijj)

Mob: +1 (734) 355-7828

Email:Sandipp@idea2unicorn.ai

BUZZ Communications

Achal Paul

Mob: +91 98101 62377

Email:achal@buzzcomm.in

