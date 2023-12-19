Credai-Mchi Golden Pillar Awards: A Roaring Success In The Real Estate Sphere

Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis and Sukhraj Nahar, Chairman-Awards, Sr. Vice President CREDAI-MCHI, Mr. Domnic Romell, President felicitate the esteemed Shri. Chunilalji Chandan and Shri. Dilip Chandan of Chandan Steel Limited, celebrating their exemplary contributions and leadership.

Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis attended the event as the chief guest along with well-known Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: The much-anticipated 2nd edition of the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards, hailed as the “Oscars” of the real estate industry, concluded on December 15, 2023, at the opulent Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The glittering event, hosted by the prestigious CREDAI-MCHI, marked a significant triumph, with industry leaders, developers, and visionaries converging to celebrate excellence, innovation, and commitment in the real estate sector.

Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri. Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis extends their heartfelt congratulations for the seamless execution of the event. Their commendation underscores the Golden Pillar Awards’ pivotal role as a beacon of excellence in the dynamic landscape of the real estate industry. This recognition not only elevates the stature of the awards but also reaffirms their significance as a symbol of unparalleled achievement and innovation in real estate.

The Golden Pillar Awards lived up to its reputation as a beacon for recognising the best in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) real estate landscape. The event showcased the industry’s resilience and unwavering dedication, especially in the face of challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, expressed his delight, stating, “The success of the Golden Pillar Awards is a testament to the spirit of innovation and dedication within the real estate industry. We are proud to have brought back this esteemed event for the second time, and the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from the participants and attendees reaffirm its significance in our community.”

This year’s edition featured an expanded array of categories covering diverse aspects of real estate, including residential and commercial projects, sustainable development, and architectural brilliance. The awards highlighted creativity, sustainable practices, and a commitment to delivering top-notch projects. Ernst & Young (EY) played a crucial role as the tabulation partner, ensuring transparency in the selection process.

Mr. Sukhraj Nahar, Chairman of Golden Pillar Awards, remarked, “When India celebrates its 100th anniversary of independence in 2047, it is predicted that its economy would be worth between USD 33 trillion and USD 40 trillion. Institutional inflows into the Indian real estate sector have increased by 27% year to reach $4.6 billion in the first nine months of 2023, despite the slowdown in the main economies. Domestic investments have also shown a sharp increase in this sector. The Golden Pillar Awards are now creating a new benchmark for the sector which would be beneficial for the developers, the consumer and the overall economy of India as well.”

The awards ceremony was a platform for accolades and a celebration of exceptional individuals in the real estate sector, affectionately known as “Lions.” CREDAI-MCHI, the driving force behind this spectacular event, conceived a brilliant way to honour these outstanding contributors for their unwavering passion and extraordinary contributions to the industry.

Mr. Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “ I want to personally congratulate all the winners across categories this year. The Golden Pillar awards are a true testament of the developer community putting in the hard work and then reaping their rewards on this starry night. I hope we see more and more developers disrupting the sector with new technology and new initiatives which would create a positive impact on the industry.”

The gala evening featured a red carpet event, glamorous entertainment, and a distinguished guest list that included industry giants, government officials, and renowned personalities. The event was a night of celebration, networking, and inspiration, where the best and brightest in the real estate sector came together to share their successes and ideas.

The Golden Pillar Awards have set a new standard for recognizing excellence in the real estate sector. As the curtains close on this successful edition, the industry eagerly awaits the next installment of this illustrious event. Stay tuned for updates on the CREDAI-MCHI Golden Pillar Awards 2024!

