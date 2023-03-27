Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (/PNN): L&T-SuFin, an integrated platform for buying and selling of industrial products and services backed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), today announced the signing of an MoU with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) - Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) to create a one-stop digital shop for procurement pertaining to the real estate sector in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The new partnership will enable CREDAI-MCHI's members to procure building and construction materials and access related services digitally through the L&T-SuFin platform, in a convenient, cost-effective, and efficient manner.

On this Partnership Boman Ir, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, "The collaboration of CREDAI-MCHI with L&T SuFin is a revolutionary step given L&T as a conglomerate is a leader in construction and infrastructure sector with a towering presence in technology as well. The initiative of providing the best quality products to the developers of CREDAI-MCHI will help our members easy access to a wide range of products for construction. This collaboration will help strengthen the fraternity and help our member developers save resources. It will be a robust platform for our members to have access to the latest products in the industry."

CREDAI-MCHI Procurement Wing, Convener, Nimish Ajmera elaborated that, "CREDAI-MCHI Procurement Wing had taken a pioneering step in joining hands with L&T SuFin to support our members with the best possible products and rational pricing & l&T verified products. We believe that this collaboration will grow multi-folds and align with our vision of standardization in our industry body."

On the same occasion TD Joseph, Business Head, CREDAI-MCHI & Revenue Head, CREDAI said, "CREDAI-MCHI and L&T SuFin partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective marketplace for the construction industry. With this collaboration, our members will be able to access a wide range of quality building materials, from trusted brands and suppliers, all in one place. We look forward to providing our members with the best experience possible and making their procurement process simpler and more efficient.".

Speaking on the newly launched partnership, S.N.Subrahmanyan, CEO, Larsen & Toubro said, "We are delighted to sign this MoU with CREDAI-MCHI. L&T-SuFin is the only tech-enabled B2B platform that aims to make the procurement experience of real estate developers of Mumbai and MMR easy and cost-effective with adherence to top quality standards and financing options."

L&T-SuFin has enabled access to over 3 Lakh+ products spread across 50+ product categories with 35,000+ verified buyers & sellers dealing on the platform. L&T-SuFin is poised to transform supply chain for industrial and construction goods bringing customers and buyers closer to each other on a digital platform aided by L&T's understanding of the infra-tech-fin domain.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body consisting of members from the real estate industry in the MMR region. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has officially appointed CREDAI-MCHI as the Self-Regulatory Orgzation (SRO) for housing projects in the State of Maharashtra.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body consisting of members from the Real Estate Industry from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with a strong Membership of over 1750+ leading Developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has expanded across MMR, having its own Units in the region of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhyandar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli and Pen.

CREDAI-MCHI is the only Government recognized body for private sector developers in MMR and consistently working to make the industry more orgzed and progressive.

CREDAI-MCHI under the aegis of CREDAI National which is an apex body of 13000 developers from across the nation has developed into a preferred platform with regard to a regional discourse on housing and habitat through its close and deep networking with the Government.

L&T-SuFin is an integrated platform for buying and selling of industrial products and services. Backed by L&T, India's leading manufacturing, building & construction conglomerate. L&T-SuFin is poised to transform the B2B marketplace, empowering businesses, especially MSMEs, to both source and offer goods and services pan-India, digitally and cost-effectively.

Being 'integrated' on the L&T-SuFin platform implies that one can get everything, from a vast selection of products across 50+ categories to accessing services like financing and logistics support from a list of carefully vetted partners.

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor