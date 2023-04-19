Credgenics turns operationally profitable, eyes Rs 240 crore revenue this fiscal

New Delhi [India], April 19 (/PRNewswire): Credgenics, a leading provider of SaaS-based debt collections and resolution technology platform has announced that it has achieved operational profitability in its fourth year of operation. The company's success is attributed to its innovative approach to debt management, which leverages technology to digitally transform the debt collections processes for Banks, NBFCs, FinTechs and ARCs. Credgenics anticipates growing by more than 100 per cent in the current fiscal year, with an expected revenue of approximately Rs 240 crore.

Backed by WestBridge Capital, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Accel Partners, Credgenics has touched an overall loan book worth USD 47 Billion in FY 22. Credgenics has seen lenders improve their collection efficiency by 25 per cent and reduce the costs of collections by 40 per cent. Credgenics is working with some of the leading private banks and non-banking financial compes, including IIFL Finance, Mahindra Finance, IREP Credit Capital and others, as well as Fintechs, the future lenders. The company has handled 40 million retail loans till date and sends 60 million digital communications every month.

Speaking on the announcement, Rishabh Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Credgenics said, "We are excited to have achieved our revenue target of Rs 100 crore in the financial year 2022-23 and we expect to clock 100 per cent YoY revenue growth in FY 2023-24 to reach Rs 240 crore. We strongly believe that our success reflects our commitment to continue delivering exceptional customer experience and driving positive business outcomes for our clients."

Anand Agrawal, Co-Founder & CPTO, Credgenics commented, "Since the last fundraise in 2021, our revenue has increased 7 times, our customer base has expanded five times to reach 100, and our employee count has increased to 300, which is five times its previous size."

"The ability to lend money is contingent on having an effective debt collection mechsm in place. Though lenders have traditionally tackled this issue through various methods such as relying on manual efforts, complex home-grown systems, outsourcing control to agencies and using multiple disconnected systems. In contrast, we have provided futuristic technology solutions to address this challenge efficiently through our automated, digitized and data-driven platform," said Agrawal.

"We have adequate capital, and while we continue to add on our robust market presence in India, our efforts will also be directed towards expanding our business to international markets, including Southeast Asia. We commenced our operations in Indonesia last year and are soon entering Vietnam," Goel added.

Credgenics offers insights-driven personalized approach for communications across multiple channels, including chatbots, voicebots, WhatsApp, IVR, SMS, and emails. The market-leading platform offers a comprehensive suite of debt resolution solutions including digital collections, litigation management, field collections mobile app, and payments platform that use AI driven intelligent automation and Machine Learning models to deliver highly efficient collections. With these advanced technologies, Credgenics is able to help creditors reimagine their debt collection process while also providing debtors with a more user-friendly and efficient experience.

Credgenics has expanded this year with offices now in 7 locations including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jakarta and Singapore and will soon be opening in Vietnam as well.

Credgenics is the leading provider of Loan Collections and Debt Resolution technology platform to Banks, Non-banking finance compes, FinTechs, and ARCs worldwide. The AI-powered SaaS-based platform has been recognized as the #1 Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table 2022. Credgenics works with more than 100 customers and has touched an overall loan book worth USD 47 Billion in FY 22. It has handled 40 million retail loans till date and sends 60 million digital communications every month. With Credgenics, lenders have increased resolution rates by 20 per cent, improved collections by 25 per cent, reduced collections cost by 40 per cent, reduced collections time by 30 per cent, and improved legal efficiencies by 60 per cent. https://www.credgenics.com/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor