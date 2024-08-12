Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd Partners with Shaurrya Teleservices Pvt Ltd to Enhance Digital Connectivity on Eastern Railway trains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Cressanda Railway Solutions (BSE: CRESSAN) Formerly Known as Cressanda Solutions Ltd a leading private Railway auxiliary concierge service and digital media company has announce a strategic partnership with Shaurrya Teleservices Pvt Ltd to provide Wi-Fi and Content on Demand (COD) across the Eastern Railway trains. This groundbreaking initiative will commence with a pilot project on a long-distance train originating from the Howrah division and traveling to Barmer, Rajasthan.

This partnership is poised to revolutionize digital connectivity in trains across India, marking a significant step towards realizing the vision of a truly Digital India. By offering enhanced connectivity, passengers will experience a more seamless and enjoyable journey, further bridging the digital divide.

Shaurrya Teleservices Pvt Ltd: Shaurrya Teleservices is a leader in Neutral Digital Infrastructure, specializing in building and leasing rooftop sites, in-building coverage solutions, and small cell sites shared by major mobile operators such as Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea. The company is also dedicated to developing neutral passive infrastructure for Fiber to the Home (FTTH). With this new partnership, Shaurrya Teleservices continues to drive innovation in the telecom sector.

Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd: (BSE: CRESSAN) formerly known as Cressanda Solutions Ltd., a leading private sector Railway auxiliary (Concierge) service and digital media company. Additionally, Cressanda Railway Solutions under its Concierge Services tender for Eastern Railway, enabling them to provide wheelchair services starting with the Howrah and Sealdah stations. The wheelchair service commenced on August 1, 2024, at Howrah station and will soon expand to Sealdah and other divisions, ensuring better accessibility for all passengers.

In a further move to enhance passenger convenience, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement with Rail Services, acquiring the Rail Services App. Through the Rail Services app, commuters can easily book wheelchair services, making travel more accessible and hassle-free.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shaurrya Teleservices to bring cutting-edge digital connectivity to the Eastern Railway,” said Arun Tyagi, MD of Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving passenger experiences and supporting the Digital India mission.”

Pankaj Agrawal, Founder of Shaurrya Teleservices, added, “Our collaboration with Cressanda Railway Services marks a significant milestone in enhancing digital infrastructure in India's railway network. We are excited to contribute our expertise and innovative solutions to this transformative project. This would be our first step towards creating infrastructure that would be used for Open RAN once there is regulatory clarity”

About Cressanda Railway Services Ltd: Cressanda Railway Services Ltd is committed to enhancing the railway travel experience through innovative digital solutions and concierge services. The company's recent initiatives include providing Wi-Fi and COD services across the Eastern Railway and introducing wheelchair services to improve accessibility for passengers apart from pick up & drop services and on board sale of non-catering items inside the Eastern Railway trains.

For more information, please visit:

www.cressanda.com

www.shaurryatele.com

