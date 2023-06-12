Creta Class adds Math Courses for younger children in India to improve Math Learning Efficiency for ages 3-8

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 12: Creta Class, a Singapore education company announces the addition of mathematical courses for children aged 3 to 4 years old in India. The AI learning application which was previously available for children ages 4 to 7 years old was very well received by parents and children in India. And with this success Creta Class has released comprehensive math courses for the younger age group.

Creta Class, designed for children aged 3-8, incorporates mathematical learning contents with AI technology to help children improve their mathematical skills and knowledge in an interactive and fun way. Currently, Creta Class has users across over 500 cities worldwide and has received many awards for its innovative product, including Best Educational App for Kids from Indian Education and Edtech Award, kidSAFE, Mom's Choice, and Academics' Choice.

Systematic and Effective Progressive Math Learning Program Tailored to Children's Ages

The newly launched S1 math course conducts teaching methods through puzzles, activities, and games to help children understand concepts like numbers and shapes, and be able to develop skills to comprehend comparison between sizes, lengths and heights. The course encourages children to apply observational and critical thinking skills to real-life scenarios.

Creta Class courses, including 16 thinking methods within 6 different learning modules, are tailored to children's cognitive abilities in different age groups. Using engaging animated stories as well as interactive exercises, the application provides children with a gradual and engaging way to learn math skills, such as; numbers, geometry, logic, patterns, problem-solving, measurement, and memory. This approach aims to cultivate good learning habits from a young age and develop children's learning skills and abilities.

"Two months after his study with Creta Class, my 3-year-old son said, 'This table is bigger than that one because this table takes up 2 tiles, while that one takes up one-and-a-half.' I was amazed at how quickly he established his understanding of shapes, equivalence, and concepts of comparing area. Creta Class explains mathematical concepts in a way that children love, which makes both my child and I feel confident about his future math learning," said Raksha, a parent from Bangalore.

Interactive AI Courses Inspire Children's Interest in Math Learning

The Creta Class content is designed by a team of top experts in the fields of education, psychology, and child cognition, as well as incorporating artificial intelligence technology that has won several world championships. Using artificial intelligence, the company provides children with home learning experiences that are fun and engaging.

Its innovative learning model cultivates children's love for learning math and develops better study habits from a young age, as each lesson only takes 15 minutes and is held five days a week.

"Creta Class introduces each lesson with an animated story and explains the exercise questions in detail. After each lesson, parents receive a detailed learning report. Moreover, Creta Class leads children to review what they have learned every eight weeks according to the Ebbinghaus forgetting curve, building their mathematical confidence and cultivating their knowledge, skills, and thinking in mathematics," said a parent of a 5-year-old child from Mumbai.

Christy, Course Development Director of Creta Class, said, "With the launch of the S1 course, we welcome more Indian children aged 3-8 to join Creta Class. We see understanding and guiding the cognitive development of young children as our mission. In the future, we are pleased to continue expanding the coverage and depth of our learning materials to help more young children unleash their learning potential."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor