Cricket Champion Harmanpreet Kaur Unveils New Identity for Euronics'

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 27: Euronics, India's largest hygiene technology and washroom automation company, unveiled its new brand identity at its Gurgaon manufacturing hub, signalling a big push toward high-performance hygiene solutions. The new brand reveal was led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the World Cup-winning Indian Women's Cricket Team.

The new branding underscores the brand's shift toward scale, precision engineering, and a renewed mission to raise hygiene benchmarks across the country.

Euronics' new identity is built around a bold teal palette and the brand's renewed purpose, Elevating Hygiene Everyday. The visual system signals a more decisive, engineering-led focus as the company moves from selling products to shaping the hygiene experience in offices, hospitality, retail, transport hubs, and high-traffic public spaces. The updated design language introduces more precise geometry, a streamlined wordmark, and a symbol that reflects precision, reliability, and India-made innovation. These elements are built to carry the brand into larger national infrastructure projects and the next phase of growth.

"Our rebrand marks a reset in how we build and deliver world-class hygiene technology," said Viknesh Jain, CEO and Managing Director, Euronics. "After 23 years, our role in the market has expanded, and this new identity reflects that shift. Having Cricket Champion Harmanpreet Kaur unveil it at our manufacturing facility isn't just a moment of celebrationit represents the high standards we hold ourselves to. Elevating Hygiene Every day is not a slogan for us, it's a commitment to engineering better products, raising public hygiene benchmarks and building solutions that match India's growing expectations."

The timing of the rebrand reflects a clear shift in how organisations, institutions and public spaces approach hygiene. Clients now expect systems that are intuitive, durable and built with sustainability in mind, not just hardware that dispenses soap or dries hands.

Over the past few years, Euronics has seen rising demand for washroom automation products, along with a push from large infrastructure and commercial partners for solutions that integrate design, automation and lower operating costs. The new identity signals the company's intent to lead this next phase of hygiene adoption in India and to invest more deeply in engineering that meets these expectations at scale.

Harmanpreet's presence at the unveiling was positioned as a values-driven gesture rather than a commercial association. Her record in Indian cricketbuilt on discipline, accuracy and an ability to deliver under pressurealigns with how Euronics approaches hygiene technology.

"Over the last two decades, we've earned the trust of organisations that rely on us to keep their spaces running smoothly," said Abhishek Jain, Director, Euronics. "This rebrand isn't about looking different; it's about signalling where the industry is headed. Hygiene systems today need to be smarter, more efficient and built with design and sustainability at the core. The new identity reflects the standards our customers expect and the direction India's modern workplaces, public spaces and institutions are moving toward."

The reveal also marks the start of Euronics' next phase of expansion. With more than 30,000 corporate clients and over one million installations nationwide, the company is strengthening its manufacturing base, pushing faster on product innovation and widening its reach across key sectors. The new identity will begin rolling out across Brand's website, built for speed and simplicity, stationery, team attire, trade display, social platforms & content that feel fresh, bold and human, from December onwards, followed by updated digital platforms, partner networks and on-ground communication. The transition will be completed in stages to ensure consistency across all customer touchpoints.

Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged Euronics' role in strengthening hygiene and sanitation infrastructure across the country, noting that dependable hygiene systems are essential to India's growth story. She praised the company for treating technology as more than convenience, recognising its push to build solutions that raise standards in both public and commercial environments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor