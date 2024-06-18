Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to invest in beverages and confectionery unit at Badanakuppe, Chamarajanagara

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 : International cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is set to make an investment in India with the establishment of a new beverages and confectionery unit in Badanakuppe, Chamarajanagara district, Karnataka.

The project, announced by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, is expected to attract a total investment of Rs 1,400 crore over multiple phases and aims to boost the local economy through job creation and infrastructure development.

The announcement came following a meeting between Muralitharan and Minister Patil to discuss the project's details and its implications for the region.

The cricketer, who holds the world record for the most wickets in Test cricket, is diversifying his portfolio into the food and beverage industry with his new venture, "Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries."

Initially, the project was planned with an investment of Rs 230 crore, but due to increased scope and scale, the total investment has been revised to Rs 1,000 crore, with plans to expand to Rs 1,400 crore over the coming years.

The minister mentioned that 46 acres of land have already been designated for the project, with manufacturing operations anticipated to commence by January 2025.

He also stated that officials have been instructed to address minor issues concerning the allocated land.

Additionally, Patil disclosed that Muralitharan intends to set up another unit in Dharwad in the near future.

The announcement was attended by key officials, including S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries; Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Industries; Dr. Mahesha, CEO of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB); and Dodda Basavaraju, Managing Director of Udyoga Mitra.

