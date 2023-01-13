Cricketers Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi Launch their Digital Cards with Rario

Rario, the pioneer in creating officially licensed digital cricket collectibles, announced its partnership with young cricketers Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi to launch exclusive digital player cards for their fans. At Rario, they join legendary and star sports players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Virendra Sehwag, Aaron Finch, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Kartik, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and many more whose exclusive digital player cards are available exclusively on Rario.

Shivam Dube is a promising young cricketer who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm at a medium pace and made his international debut in 2019 against Bangladesh in a T20 match. Shivam made his domestic debut for the Mumbai cricket team in 2016. Shivam has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravi Bishnoi is a right-arm leg-break bowler. In February 2022, he made his international debut against West Indies in a T20 match. He plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League and Rajasthan in domestic cricket.

Speaking on the partnership, Shivam Dube said, "I am overwhelmed by the fan support that I got from the beginning of my career which has reinforced my belief in the strength of our game and our fans who support us through thick and thin. I am thrilled to announce my partnership with Rario, looking at how young fans are engaging at the crossroads of technology, game and players. I am certain this partnership will significantly help young players like me to connect better with cricket fans. As cricket gets increasingly popular around the world, it is the time to use and bring to the mainstream the new age technology revolutionizing the cricket fandom."

Speaking on the partnership, Ravi Bishnoi said, "India has accepted me with open arms and appreciated me on my journey in cricket. I wished to have a closer relationship with my fans and now with its advanced technology, Rario makes it possible. I'm excited to collaborate with Rario and building a closer connection with my supporters and fans."

Rario Co-founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said, "Shivam and Ravi have established themselves as two of the best young performers after exploding onto the international cricket scene. We are delighted to have them on our platform. We are on a mission to revolutionize cricket fandom through Rario where fans can own exclusive digital cards of their favourite players. Fans can also buy and sell the cards on our platform. The digital player cards also come with a host of utilities such as meet and greet with the players, stadium tours, match tickets. Fans can also use our player cards to play D3.club, which is a 'free to play' game, outcome of which depends on cricket knowledge of the user. Both these players are unquestionably fan favourites, and I am confident they will add quality to our list of legendary cricketers and our community built for cricket fans."

Founded in 2021 by IIT Alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot as the world's first officially licensed digital collectibles platform for cricket fans to collect and trade cricket digital collectibles. Rario has exclusive partnerships with Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League, Super Smash, Hero Caribbean Premier League, Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and Legends League Cricket, and has a roster of over 900 international cricketers as well as over 30 exclusive brand ambassadors. Since 2021, Rario has sold over 1,50,000 player cards across 75-plus countries.

Rario has partnered with Polygon Studios, and Animoca Brands is also backed by reputed investors such as Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, and Dream Capital.

www.rario.com | Discord | Twitter | Blog | Instagram. Visit: RARIO | Digital Collectibles Marketplace for Officially Licenced Cricket Player Cards.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor