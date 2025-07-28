Cricstudio backed by Innovations Venture Studio Launches 15th Global Store in Hyderabad -- Led by Professional Cricketers

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28: Sports Start up of the year awarded Cricstudio, rapidly expanding exclusive cricket multi brand retail chain has today unveiled its 15th global store, located in the cricket-loving city of Hyderabad. The latest outlet at Banjara Hills, heart of Hyderabad marks another major step in Cricstudio's mission to bring authentic, professional-grade cricket retail experiences closer to players across the world.

What sets the Hyderabad store apart is that it is run by three topmost professional cricketers from Hyderabad. This move reflects Cricstudio's unique approach to retail expansionempowering experienced players to lead the stores, ensuring that customers engage with those who truly understand the game.

"We're proud to bring our cricket journey full circle by running a store that supports the next generation of players," said Mr. Vikas Reddy, Hyderabad Cricstudio. "With Cricstudio, we're not just selling equipmentwe're sharing our experience, insights, and passion with every aspiring cricketer," said Mr. Abhirath Reddy.

As professional cricketers, we've always dreamt of creating something meaningful for the cricketing community in our city. "With Cricstudio, we've found the perfect platform that blends our passion for the game with an entrepreneurial opportunity," said Mr. Nitesh Reddy, Partner Hyderabad Studio. This store is more than a businessit's a space where players can walk in, talk cricket, get honest advice, and choose gear that's truly right for them. We're excited to help elevate cricket retail experiences in Hyderabad and beyond."

- Mr. Nitesh, Vikas and Abhirath Reddy, Partners, Cricstudio Hyderabad

Located in Green Valley, Banjara Hills, the Hyderabad outlet offers a premium in-store experience, showcasing equipment from top global brandsSG, SS, MRF, Kookaburra, Gray-Nicollsalongside Cricstudio's in-house "Swar" (Sword & Armour) line. Customers also benefit from personalized bat fitting, live testing zones, and expert advisory from those who've played the game professionally.

Cricstudio's franchise model, which emphasizes onboarding professional cricketers and seasoned players as store partners, is a cornerstone of its brand philosophy and growth strategy. Hyderabad is the latest example of this model in action, and similar partnerships are being explored in other cricketing hubs across India and abroad.

"Our belief is simplecricketers understand cricketers best," said Himanshu Sisodia, Founder Cricstudio. "By empowering players to lead our stores, we create a customer experience that's authentic, credible, and passionate."

"Innovations Venture Studio is proud to support a venture like Cricstudio that champions grassroots entrepreneurship while scaling globally," added Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio. "Their franchise-first, cricketer-led model is not just scalable, it's deeply meaningful."

With Hyderabad joining the global lineup, Cricstudio now operates in 15 locations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Meerut, Jaipur, London, Toronto, Melbourne, and Trinidadcementing its position as one of the most trusted cricket experience brands worldwide.

