Cruising emerges as the Top Family Travel Trend for Indians in 2023

Family travel goals have taken on an all-new meaning, with Indian families seeking to make up for lost time with new and exciting experiences to strengthen their bond and enjoy each other's company.

The importance of close community and family bonds has emerged as vital to maintaining a sense of wellbeing among Indians, according to a recent survey conducted by Hansa Research on behalf of (NCL), the leading innovator in global cruise travel.

The top travel trends that emerged from the August 2022 study include that 8 in 10 urban Indian families who are planning to travel internationally are considering a cruise holiday in the next 12 months; 79 per cent of Indians want to vacation with their families and 89 per cent believe it is very important to spend quality time with family for an overall sense of wellbeing.

Around 78 per cent of respondents said that their vacation goal was to travel to create memories with their loved ones, while 65 per cent said they travel to visit different places and experience something new. Families, particularly those with younger children under 15 years of age, believe that kid-friendly holiday options and dining choices are very important when considering holiday choices.

The study further added that when travelling with family, 69 per cent of Indian travellers said value and inclusive pricing was a very important consideration while 61 per cent feel that easy access to attractions and activities was important.

It's no surprise that cruise holidays are top of mind for Indian families seeking to reconnect, since cruising offers the ultimate way to travel together. They can easily visit multiple destinations while unpacking just once, and cruising caters to many different types of travellers with varied entertainment, dining and accommodation options. In addition, a cruise holiday promotes a sense of peace, wellbeing and worry-free travel with everything taken care of from the moment guests step aboard.

"It's really exciting to see such a significant number of Indian travellers have shown a desire to take a cruise vacation so that they can spend quality time with their loved ones," said Manoj Singh, Country Head India at NCL. "The thrill of exploring multiple destinations in one vacation with ease has led to families fulfilling their travel goals at sea. With NCL's world class onboard offerings, port-rich itineraries to almost 400 of the world's most sought-after destinations and inclusive pricing, families of all shapes and sizes will experience the holiday of a lifetime."

NCL offers the ultimate way for families to reconnect and recharge, with port-rich itineraries that allow them to immerse themselves in each destination, and a fleet of innovative ships that offer an incredibly vast array of choice to suit families large and small - from an onboard racetrack to Broadway entertainment, fine dining and casual fare, as well as multiple accommodation options and unique event spaces that are ideal for milestone moments amongst larger, multi-generational families.

After waking up each morning in a stunning new destination, families can enjoy breakfast on their own private balcony, an a la carte fine dining experience or a quick snack on the go. Whether they are young or young-at-heart, they can choose-their-own-adventure on shore before coming together over for dinner to celebrate and share their experiences, parents and grandparents can relish some much-needed time together to enjoy a night of entertainment with spellbinding Broadway shows like SIX The Musical; Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

And the best bit? NCL's Free at Sea inclusive fare package provides peace of mind without fear of bill-shock, including bonus offers such as open-bar, specialty dining, wi-fi package and shore excursion credit in the fare. A voyage with NCL really is the ultimate way for Indian travellers to make up for lost time and reconnect with loved ones.

The survey was conducted in August 2022 by Hansa Research on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line. For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit or call (022-7127-9333) or contact a travel professional.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, NCL has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal holiday on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to almost 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize.

NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodation across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call call 022-7127-9333 or visit . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

