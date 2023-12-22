“CS XI Dominates in Friendly Clash against Rashtrapati Bhawan XI: A Stellar Performance at Kendriya Vidyalaya Ground

New Delhi (India), December 22: A match was played between Rashtrapati Bhawan XI and Civil Services XI at Kendriya Vidyalata ground at Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 17. The friendly match was played in a festive and friendly spirit.

Rashtrapati Bhawan XI led by Deependra Kumar Addl DCP won the toss and decided to bat first. Led by US Dhyani IRS Civil Services XI took the field. CS XI bowlers were backed up by excellent fielding effort by their players and restricted RB XI to a score of 119 for 9 wickets in allotted 20 overs. For RB XI Deependra kumar and Samresh contributed 28 & 26 runs respectively. For CS XI rahul kapoor took 4 wickets while Shyamal mishra,Davinder, Rohit kumar and Manoj kumar took one wicket each. Kumar Abhishek effected a brilliant run out to break a blossoming partnership. Ranjan shorey took a difficult catch at deep mid-off.

In response CS XI made light work of the target and chased down the required runs in only 12.2 overs at a loss of one wicket only. KM Uppu played a scintilating innings to score unbeaten 67 runs in 44 balls which was studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes. At the other wnd Captain US Dhyani scored unbeaten 22 runs. Only wicket of Ravi Dhawan to fall for CS XI was taken by Deependra kumar whi bowled economically.

CS XI won the match comfortably by 9 wickets.

