CTI launches campaign for 100% voter participation among Delhi's business community ahead of February 5 elections

New Delhi [India], January 25 : The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday said that the industry body will launch a comprehensive election campaign to ensure 100 per cent voter participation among Delhi's business community in the upcoming state assembly, scheduled at February 5.

As per the Chamber, it will send letters to over 700 business organizations, including small market associations, industrial areas, banquet associations, transport associations, and more.

The Chamber also announced an initiative to reward the top 10 markets with the highest voter turnout by offering them special prizes.

With more than 20 lakh traders, including 9 lakh shops and 2 lakh factories in the city, CTI aims to mobilise the city's vast trade and industry sector to vote, urging both traders and their families to participate actively in the democratic process.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and Chairman Subhash Khandelwal said that traders and students should make 100 per cent voting records, as per the industry body.

CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora and Senior Vice President Deepak Garg said, "Delhi has more than 700 small market associations and 56 industrial areas. Apart from this, the Banquet Association, Transport Association, Hotel Restaurant Association, Local Shopping Center, Salon and Beauty Parlors all remain different organizations, Most CTI will appeal that all these trade organisations should vote 100% of their sector traders."

CTI vice presidents Rajesh Khanna and Rahul Adalkha said, "There are more than 20 lakh traders including 9 lakh shops, 2 lakh factories in Delhi if at least 2 members are also added in their family, then this number reaches 60 lakhs, Therefore, the CTI wants all the political parties to take the 60 lakh vote bank section seriously and also raise their issues."

For this campaign, CTI has issued a WhatsApp number 9871363004 on which traders can vote with their family and send selfies, CTI is issuing an appeal to all market associations and industry associations that all organizations issue one such WhatsApp number and get photos of voting from their market traders.

All the traders should also get 100 per cent votes from themselves and their employees, just like the shopkeepers of Qutub Road Market located in Sadar Bazar have resolved to cast their votes, similarly, the business organizations of all the markets will take such a resolution.

According to the Election Commission of India, 719 people will run for the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly in the next elections, which are set for February 5.

According to the data of the ECI, the total number of candidates after scrutiny is 719. The nominations were filed by 981 candidates. Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor