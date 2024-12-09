Cube Federation of India and Mindgamez Announce 18th Online Rubik’s SpeedCubing Tournament 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: The Cube Federation of India (CFI), in collaboration with MindGamez, is thrilled to announce the Summers International SpeedCubing Tournament (SIST) 2025.

Scheduled to take place in April 2025, this prestigious event promises to bring together the best and brightest Rubik's Cube enthusiasts from across the globe.

Event Details:

Indian Rounds:

Date: 27th April, 2025, Sunday

27th April, 2025, Sunday Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM IST

USA Rounds:

Date: 26th April, 2025, Saturday,

26th April, 2025, Saturday, Time: 10.00 pm – 11.00 pm IST

10.00 pm – 11.00 pm IST Venue: Online, Via Zoom App

Online, Via Zoom App Website: https://cfi.in.net

Competition Website : https://gist.cfi.in.net

What's App: https://wa.me/+919969597304

Step by Step Video: https://youtu.be/D2TKYIExfmg?feature=shared

Key Highlights:

Competition Overview:

Over 300 participants

50+ breakout rooms

1000+ cube solves

150+ medals to be won

100+ trophies to be awarded

QR Code Verifiable Softcopy of Certificates to all participants.

Age Categories:

8 years and below

8-13years

13-18years

18 years and above

18 years and above Parents Category

Mentors Category

Awards and Categories:

Top 5 Awards: https://cfi.in.net/top_5_awards

Big Cube Awards: https://cfi.in.net/big_cube_awards



Excellence Award: https://cfi.in.net/excellence_awards



One Handed Excellence Award: https://cfi.in.net/cfi/oh_excellence_awards

As per Sharjeel Mahvy, Founder and Director of CFI “Competitors from countries such as the USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Singapore, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia have shown enthusiastic participation in past events, and we anticipate even greater diversity this year”.

Voices from the Community: Participants and mentors have lauded past CFI tournaments for their transparent judging, seamless organization, and inclusive spirit. Feedback has highlighted how CFI empowers young cubers and provides a platform to shine.

For Mentors : CFI offers a robust platform for Rubiks Cube mentors to showcase their students' skills in an international arena.

Hundreds of Mentors all across the Globe are connected with CFI and using our Platform for showcasing the Talent of their Students

Our Sponsors:

MindGamez, our valued partner since inception, continues to support the initiative, fostering growth and professional training for cubers worldwide.

Mr. Sharjeel Mahvy, Director and Co-Founder of CFI, said, “SIST 2025 is set to be our most exciting event yet. With MindGamez's support, we aim to scale new heights in promoting the art of cubing while celebrating global talent.”

As Per Our Delegate and Winner in Parent Category, Mrs Naaz Mahvy “Winning in the Parents Category is an incredible honour and a proud moment for me. Participating in every competition has been a fulfilling journey, and each event has challenged me to push my limits while enjoying the thrill of solving cubes.

As a parent, these competitions have been an amazing way to bond with my child over a shared passion for cubing. They have not only improved my skills but also deepened my appreciation for the hard work and dedication that goes into this sport.

CFI Serving the Rubik's Cube Community:

•Organizing World-Class Competitions: CFI hosts four major annual tournaments, providing a consistent platform for cubers of all ages and skill levels to showcase their talents.

•Encouraging Inclusivity: By offering diverse categories such as Youth, Parents, and Mentors, CFI ensures that everyone in the cubing community can participate and shine.

•Fostering Skill Development: Through transparent and professional events, CFI helps cubers improve their problem-solving abilities and enhance their competitive edge.

•Global Reach: With participants from multiple countries, CFI has successfully built an international network, uniting cubers worldwide and promoting cross-cultural exchanges.

•Moderating Opportunities: CFI empowers young learners by providing them with training to enhance their communication and presentation skills in their Moderators Training Program, this way CFI has been providing a platform to nurture budding talents in the cubing world.

•Transparent Judging and Scoring: By maintaining high standards of fairness and clarity, CFI has gained the trust and confidence of participants and their families.

•Celebrating Achievements: From medals and trophies to public recognition, CFI ensures that every effort is acknowledged, motivating participants to pursue excellence.

•Promoting Community Engagement: CFI's collaborations with partners like MindGamez and its regular interaction with cubers create a vibrant, supportive community

Stay Connected with Cube Federation of India (CFI)

WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFX39i6hENxGdAuxd3Z



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/cficubing



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cficubing/



You Tube: https://youtube.com/@cubefederationofindia2460



X: https://x.com/cficubing

https://wa.me/+919969597304

Register for our Upcoming Competition : https://sist.cfi.in.net



Visit our Website: https://cfi.in.net/

CFI remains committed to enriching the Rubik's Cube community and nurturing a global culture of innovation, learning, and collaboration.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor