New Delhi [India], December 7: In today's dynamic digital advertising landscape, real-time decision-making, precision targeting, and scalability are not just luxuriesthey are necessities. At Cubera, we envisioned Edge, our advanced Demand Side Platform (DSP), as a solution to these evolving needs. Here's how we built it, the challenges we faced, and what lies ahead as we continue to innovate.

The Vision Behind Cubera Edge

The idea behind Cubera Edge was to create a DSP that advertisers could trust for performance, scalability, and compliance. Our goal was simple yet ambitious: to build a platform capable of processing millions of ad requests in real time, delivering personalized messages to the right audience, and providing advertisers with actionable insights to maximize their ROI.

To achieve this, Edge needed to combine cutting-edge technology with robust architecture, all while maintaining a user-friendly interface. It had to be as intuitive for advertisers as it was powerful under the hood.

Building Cubera Edge: The Journey

The architecture of Cubera Edge was meticulously crafted to address the core needs of real-time bidding and scalability. We adopted a modular design to allow flexibility and ease of integration with external platforms like Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) and data providers. The system was designed to process bid requests within milliseconds, enriched by audience data and targeting rules.

Every aspect of Edge was optimized for speed. From how we handle data pipelines to decisioning algorithms, efficiency was prioritized. Edge's user interface complements its backend by offering a sleek, responsive dashboard with intuitive tools for campaign management, audience segmentation, and real-time analytics.

Key Considerations in Development

Building Cubera Edge wasn't just about technologyit was about understanding advertiser pain points:

-Latency: Delivering responses under 100ms required a global infrastructure and optimized data flows.

- Scalability: Edge was designed to handle tens of thousands of queries per second, ensuring consistent performance under peak traffic.

- Precision: Advertisers needed granular audience segmentation and targeting, which demanded a robust data enrichment framework.

- Compliance: Privacy regulations like Indian Data Protection Law Framework, GDPR and CCPA required us to embed compliance into the platform from day one.

- Reliability: Downtime in the advertising world is not an option. Redundancy and fault-tolerant mechanisms were crucial.

Challenges We Overcame

-Real-Time Decisioning

Real-time ad bidding demands ultra-fast data processing and enrichment pipelines. We iteratively optimized our algorithms to achieve sub-100ms response times.

- Scaling Globally

Traffic spikes posed a challenge, especially in regions with high ad density. Deploying Edge across multiple global regions allowed us to meet these demands while maintaining low latency.

- Seamless Integration

Ensuring interoperability with third-party platforms like SSPs, Data Management Platforms (DMPs), and analytics tools required a flexible and modular architecture.

- Data Privacy

Balancing user privacy with targeting precision was critical. We implemented anonymization and encryption protocols to safeguard data while meeting compliance standards.

How Cubera Edge Came to Life

The result of this journey is a platform that is as powerful as it is accessible. Cubera Edge offers:

- Unmatched Speed: Processes millions of requests per second with lightning-fast response times.

- Comprehensive Targeting: Enables precise audience segmentation with real-time data enrichment.

- Robust Analytics: Provides advertisers with actionable insights and detailed campaign performance metrics.

- Reliability: Delivers 99.99% uptime with failover systems and proactive monitoring.

What Lies Ahead for Cubera Edge

We are not stopping here. Our roadmap includes several exciting integrations and features:

- Advanced AI Models: Integrating machine learning to predict bidding strategies and improve conversion rates.

- Omnichannel Capabilities: Expanding Edge's support for emerging ad formats like Connected TV (CTV) and digital audio.

- Blockchain Transparency: Leveraging blockchain to enhance transparency and trust in the ad ecosystem.

- Enhanced Reporting: Introducing predictive analytics to help advertisers make proactive campaign decisions.

- Third-Party Integrations: Expanding partnerships with leading data providers, attribution platforms, and SSPs for a richer ecosystem.

The Future of Advertising with Cubera Edge

Cubera Edge is more than just a DSPit's a commitment to innovation, performance, and reliability in the ever-changing advertising industry. As we continue to evolve, we remain dedicated to solving the challenges advertisers face and empowering them to achieve better outcomes.

Whether you're looking to scale your ad campaigns, optimize your targeting, or gain actionable insights, Cubera Edge is built to lead you into the future of digital advertising.

Vamsi Krishna Sankarayogi,

CTO, Cubera

www.cubera.co

