Cultural Extravaganza and Monsoon Delights at Saputara Megh Malhar Festival 2024

Ten places to visit in and around Saputara are Eco Point, Van Kavach, Rose Garden and Step Garden, Artist Village, Sunrise and Sunset Point, Governor’s Hill, Gira Waterfall, Sabridham, Girmal Waterfall and U-turn point

Aahwa (Gujarat) [India], July 30: Taking one step further to promote tourism and increase local employment, Gujarat Tourism launched ‘Saputara Megh Malhar Parva 2024’ at Saputara, known as Gujarat’s only hill station. Widely popular as Sapurata Monsoon Festival, the launch event witnessed numerous cultural programs and various water activities like boat races along with other vibrant festivities. This the monsoon extravaganza is set to captivate visitors from 29 July 2024 to 28 August 2024, featuring a large number of activities and attractions, igniting a sense of happiness and jubilation.

The local tourist points in hill station Saputara include Eco Point, Van Kavach, Rose Garden and Step Garden, Artist Village, Sunrise and Sunset Point, Governor’s Hill, Gira Waterfall, Sabridham, Girmal Waterfall and U-turn point, a lake known as a heart of Saputara, a museum giving an overview of tribal culture and an exhibition center of the information department will also be attractions for the tourists.

At Saputara hill station, Hon'ble State Tourism Minister Mr. Mulubhai Bera inaugurated the ‘Saputara Megh Malhar Parva 2024' by lighting a lamp amid drizzling rain and a blanket of dense fog. On this occasion, Shri Vijaybhai Patel, Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly and MLA of Dang, Shri Kunvarji Halpati, Minister of State For Tribal Development, Govt. of Gujarat, Mrs. Nirmalaben Gain, Chairperson, Zilla Panchayat, Mr. Kishorbhai Gavit, President, BJP, Mr. Rajendra Kumar (IAS), Secretary, Tourism, Govt. of Gujarat, Ms. Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak (IAS), Managing Director & Commissioner of Tourism and other office bearers were present.

Expressing commitment for the tourism development in the state, Hon'ble State Tourism Minister Mr. Mulubhai Bera proudly said “Gujarat has set a new record in the tourism sector during the last summer vacation. More than 1.35 crore tourists have visited various places in the state in just two months, a growth of more than 17% compared to last year. In the last two decades, the state government has completely transformed Saputara, a reason why a large number of tourists are coming to this beautiful hill station today.”

He further added that “The state government has also announced a ‘New Tourism Policy’ for development of the sector, with an ambition to establish Gujarat as a ‘Global Choice for Tourism’ in the global tourism map. Under this policy, along with the development of tourism in the state, a special vision of environmental prosperity has also been adopted. In addition, it has also announced a landmark ‘Heritage Tourism Policy’ promoting the state’s ancient heritage, historical heritage buildings, and places as ‘Heritage Tourism Destinations’ to put Gujarat on the global tourism map.”

The much-awaited monsoon festival in Gujarat is an annual event celebrated amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Saputara region in the Dang district. This year the event started with a colourful parade and a grand procession from the Tourism Corporation’s Hotel Toran. Local musical instruments of Dang, actors, entertaining characters, performers in different costumes, Dangi tribal dance, and various activities were presented during the ceremony. After the ‘Megh Malhar Parva’ inauguration program, the ‘Rain Run Marathon’ from Step Garden Circle was also flagged off by dignitaries including the Minister.

During the Monsoon Festival, tourists will also get to see, learn and enjoy about 18 major attractions around Dang district. A special ‘Dahi Handi’ program has also been grandly organized here on the next Janmashtami. There will also be an opportunity to visit eco-tourism campsites Mahal-Kilad and Devinamal, Gira and Girmal Falls, Purna wildlife sanctuary and Vansda National Park, Shabri Dham and Pampa Lake, Pandav Cave and Anjani Kund, Dawn Hill, Mayadevi, etc. Paper craft workshops and archery practice sessions, Warli arts, handicrafts and photography exhibitions will also be organized here for tourists during the month.

Saputara, known as the ‘Cherapunji' of Gujarat, receives an average of 100 inch of monsoon rain annually, which supports the flourishing natural forest that attracts tourists from outside the state. Situated at an altitude of about 1,100 meters above sea level, Saputara has been developed by Gujarat Tourism as a planned hill station offering facilities like guesthouses, gardens, a swimming pool, a boat club, an auditorium, a ropeway, and a museum.

The main dome houses an art gallery that showcases the art of bamboo craft, a hallmark of Dang district. Furthermore, their art, which is incorporated in Dang's way of life, was also showcased. The exhibition once again establishes that bamboo is the best example of sustainability.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor