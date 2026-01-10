Curated by Urban Aura, SPJIMR Gears Up for Sprint X Ojas 2026: 20+ Events, ₹15 Lakh+ Prize Pool, Pro Nite Finale

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 10: From 9th to 11th January, SPJIMR is set to flip the switch from routine to roar as Sprint X Ojas 2026, organised by Urban Aura, takes over the campus.

Across three packed days, the fest promises a heady mix of sharp competition, creative showcases, and the kind of unfiltered, high-voltage campus energy that doesn't need a build-up; it arrives and stays.

Sprint X Ojas 2026 is positioned as more than a calendar highlight. It's a full-campus takeover where management minds, sports contenders, and cultural performers share the same spotlight, and where every hour feels like a finale.

Three Days, One Campus-Wide Takeover

There's something different about a fest that runs like a relay, passing the baton from one arena to another without slowing down. That's the pulse Urban Aura is building with Sprint X Ojas 2026.

Over these three days, SPJIMR becomes a single, sprawling stage: classrooms and corridors buzzing with competitive problem-solving, open spaces echoing with cheers, and cultural zones pulling crowds that grow louder as the night deepens.

The intent is clear: keep the campus alive from morning to evening, with enough variety to make sure there's always something worth stepping into next, whether you're there to compete, perform, or simply soak in the atmosphere, exactly the kind of festival pacing Urban Aura is known for curating.

20+ Events Across Management, Sports, and Culture

At the heart of Sprint X Ojas 2026 is its scale: 20+ events spanning management, sports, and culture. The format is built to attract different kinds of performers: strategists who thrive under pressure, athletes who bring intensity to every point, and cultural acts that know how to hold a crowd. With Urban Aura orchestrating the flow across arenas, the fest aims to feel seamless, fast-moving, and constantly charged.

With a prize pool exceeding ₹15 lakh, the stakes aren't symbolic. They're real, and they're designed to pull in serious participation from student teams across the country. That prize pool also adds an edge to the fest's energy, because when rewards are substantial, preparation gets sharper, competition gets tighter, and every performance carries weight, exactly the competitive atmosphere they are setting out to amplify.

The result is a campus that turns into a high-stakes battleground of ideas and performance, where the best teams don't just participate, they arrive to win.

Backed by Big Brands, Built for Big Impact

Sprint X Ojas 2026 isn't relying only on buzz; it's coming in with strong industry backing, supported by Urban Aura's festival vision and execution.

The fest is presented by DS Group and powered by State Bank of India, a pairing that signals both scale and confidence in the platform SPJIMR is creating.

What stands out just as much is the sponsor roster. With support from 50+ sponsors, including names such as Red Bull, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Decathlon, the fest carries the kind of credibility that shows it's being watched beyond campus gates.

Pro Nite Finale: Javed Ali to Headline 11th January

Every great fest needs a finish that lands, and Sprint X Ojas 2026 is lining up its peak for 11th January with a high-energy Pro Nite headlined by acclaimed playback singer Javed Ali.

It's the kind of finale that does two things at once: it rewards a campus that's been running at full tilt for three straight days, and it turns the closing night into a shared memory, one of those moments people talk about long after the banners come down.

Expect a crowd that sings back, phones in the air, and a final night designed to feel like an electrifying full stop to a relentless three-day sprint, rounded off the way Urban Aura intended: loud, collective, and unforgettable.

Why Sprint X Ojas 2026 Will Draw National Attention

The draw is straightforward: scale, variety, and a promise of intensity, delivered through Urban Aura's end-to-end organisation of Sprint X Ojas 2026.

When a fest brings together management rigor, sports competitiveness, and cultural spectacle under one umbrella, and then adds a serious prize pool and heavyweight partners, it naturally becomes a magnet for top student talent. That magnetism only strengthens when the execution is tight and flawless.

But beyond the numbers, Sprint X Ojas 2026 is tapping into something every student festival thrives on: the need for a stage that feels earned. A stage where effort shows, pressure sharpens skills, and wins feel meaningful because the competition is real. For SPJIMR, it's also a moment to become a national hotspot, hosting not just events, but ambition in motion.

The Countdown

As the campus readies itself, the promise of Sprint X Ojas 2026 is simple: three days of ambition, adrenaline, and celebration, delivered at full volume, planned, paced, and executed by Urban Aura.

From the first contest to the final chorus at Pro Nite, the fest is set to keep SPJIMR on the front foot, fast, focused, and fired up. With Urban Aura driving the organisation and a lineup that blends competition with spectacle, Sprint X Ojas 2026 looks ready to do what the best fests always do: turn a campus into a living arena, and give everyone who steps in a reason to remember it.

