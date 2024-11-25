CURV - Chennai's First Curved Immersive Digital Display launched at Nexus Vijaya Mall by Khushi Advertising

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Khushi Advertising, a leader in ambient innovations in the OOH landscape, has partnered with Nexus Vijaya Mall to launch Chennai's first Concave Anamorphic screen, 'CURV', on 19th November at Nexus Vijaya Mall.

CURV's impressive 41x19 ft curved 4K LED high brightness display is designed to augment digital & 3D content to create an immersive effect that is visible from multiple angles across the atrium. Using advanced anamorphic visual technology, this display lets brands showcase dynamic content with a striking illusion of depth. This unique format transforms digital campaigns into captivating visual events, allowing brands to tell impactful stories that seamlessly interact with the immersive real world around them, maximizing engagement and brand recall in the bustling shopping environment.

Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Nexus Select Trust, said, "At Nexus Select Trust, we are constantly striving to innovate and elevate the retail experience for both our brands and customers. The CURV screen represents a leap forward, offering an immersive, high-resolution platform that draws shoppers in, holding their attention longer and delivering a enriched and memorable brand experience. Our partnership with Khushi Advertising has allowed us to bring this revolutionary technology to Chennai, creating an unparalleled brand engagement opportunity."

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd stated, "Khushi D3X, our specialized division uniting Design, Dimensionality and Digital, is transforming the DOOH landscape through cutting-edge media installations in Digital Out-of-Home and Ambient advertising. Through our latest partnership with Nexus Vijaya Mall, we have introduced Chennai's first anamorphic screen, 'CURV,' adding a fresh new dimension to the in-mall experience. Building on our recent achievement with India's first Twin Stacked Anamorphic Cuboids - Prismox, this launch reinforces Khushi D3X's commitment to creating state-of-the-art, forward-thinking digital installations that connect with audiences in unforgettable ways."

The 'CURV' screen at Nexus Vijaya Mall offers a sustainable and innovative platform for brands to market their products and boost visibility with multiple display combinations. Chennai is known as a major retail destination with a growing consumer base and a strong economic foundation. Nexus Vijaya Mall offers an exceptional shopping experience across four levels, with a seamless racecourse atrium providing visibility across all floors. It is home to Chennai's largest multiplex with nine screens, making it a leading entertainment destination. The mall combines international brands with regional flavours, offering a diverse mix that caters to both global tastes and local preferences.

