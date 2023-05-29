Cutting Chai: A Platform where talent and free speech came together

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 29: A stand up competition named as 'Cutting Chai-Manch Aapke Vicharon Ka' was organized under the aegis of Treta Marketing and services Pvt Ltd, at J.B. Sweets, Vaishali. Nagar, Jaipur. A large number of participants took part in the historical event to make it a grand success.

Guest of honour Gauri Tikku awarded the first prize i.e. a trip to Goa to winner Vishvjeet Singh Rajput and second prize of Rs.11000 was awarded to Kavitavishnu dadhich. Sonam Rawat and Vikas Sharma awarded the trophies to the winners.

Gauri Tikku while sharing her experience said, "I am pleased to see these talented people performing in front of me. These are dreamers who are turning their dreams into reality and this programme is proved to be a historical platform for all these performers."

Aditya Tikku, Managing Director, Treta Marketing & Services Pvt Ltd congratulated the winners and expressed his happiness. He said, "Through this event, a large number of talented people across the country have shown their spirit while breaking the barriers of age and gender. It is indeed a matter of immense pleasure that participants from the age group of 16 to 52-years from all the spheres of society took part in the program with full enthusiasm and determination."

Jaspreet Walia proposed a vote of thanks and acknowledged the contribution of all the participants.

Notably, the event was powered by 'Shilpkar'. 'JB Sweets' and 'Royal AKT Tour and Travels' played a crucial role as hospitality partner and traveling partner. 'On the Dot' marked its presence as media partner. The program was conducted successfully by Shikha Jain.

