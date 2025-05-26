CXO Advisor Shweta Kumar Introduces Her New Book The Execution Edge at Oxford Bookstore, New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 26: Shweta Kumar, a renowned leadership coach, CXO advisor, and founder of InvincibleYOU, recently unveiled her first book 'The Execution Edge', a leadership playbook for CXOs, dealing with the challenge of alignment and execution gaps.

With this book, Shweta has codified the concept of 'Trust'. She has made it a tangible currency that CXOs can assess, strengthen, and build within their teams and organisations. It is a must-read for leaders who have the right strategy and team but still struggle with results.

The Execution Edge does not provide generic inspiration or mindset change; instead it is about a field-proven approach for leaders to establish systemic trust, close organisational misalignments, and transition from strategy to seamless execution. With insights drawn from over two decades of coaching 200+ CXOs across sectors, the book introduces powerful tools like the BRIDGE Framework and Tri-Dimensional Trust Diagnostics.

The launch event was attended by a gathering of top CXOs, clients, and executive coaches, who came together to mark the release of this highly insightful and action-oriented leadership playbook. It was an evening of meaningful conversation, featuring a powerful fireside chat with Lalit Agarwal (Managing Director & Founder of V-Mart), Amit Diwan (Senior MD and Country Head - Hines India) and Shweta Kumar. They unveiled what truly stalls execution - why trust, not planning alone, determines momentum, and shared from their experience how leaders can build this execution edge for their organizations.

In her keynote, Shweta challenged long-held assumptions around execution and leadership, reintroducing trust as a strategic system that can be deliberately built by design, rather than a soft concept. "There are 2 things that define our life - our relationships (love, friendship) and our work. Everyone deserves to work in high-trust environments. Without trust, execution is all friction. With it, everything flows. This book is meant for any CXO or leader who wants to create the infrastructure of trust that guarantees results," she shared.

This release is a major milestone in leadership literature, a move from personality-based leadership to system-based action. As companies grow and complexity increases, The Execution Edge comes as a guide offering practical, deeply insightful roadmap to help leadership teams close the trust gap and turn intent into collective velocity.

John Mattone, World's No.1 executive coach, a trailblazer in leadership transformation describes Shweta's book as a must-read for leaders - "Highest-performing leaders are not just intelligent strategists but masters of trust-building. Without trust, execution suffers, culture weakens, and organizations struggle to sustain momentum. Shweta has written a powerful book that brings these truths to life. With a compelling blend of research, executive insights, and practical frameworks, this book offers a roadmap for CEOs to cultivate trust as the foundation of execution success. It is a must-read for leaders committed to not only delivering results but doing so in a way that strengthens their teams and organizations for the long haul. I highly recommend it."

