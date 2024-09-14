Cyber Security & Ai Courses For 1,00,000 Students Online Applications Invited From All Over India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 14: The National Skill Academy invites online applications from all over India for its Government of India Certified Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and 100+ latest Computer Software Online Courses, offering an unbeatable 80 per cent fee discount and a unique 'Join 1 Course, Learn 2 Courses' opportunity. Apply online at www.nationalskillacademy.in

This program presents a remarkable chance for students who have passed Inter/10+2, or are pursuing/completed Engineering, Degree, PG, MBA, and Polytechnic Diploma courses to upgrade their skills in cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and other IT/Computer Software Technologies.

Applicants can choose from a diverse range of courses, including Diploma in Software Engineering, PG Diploma in Software Engineering, Master Program in Software Engineering and Over 100 latest IT, Computer Software Certification courses, essential for excelling in the field of IT, Computer software, such as: Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Ethical Hacking, Computer Forensics, AWS DevOps Engineering, R Programming, Deep Learning, AWS Solution Architect, Power BI, Game Developing, Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, Python, Mission learning, Business Analytics, DevOps, Full Stack Development, Project Management, Block Chain, Deep Learning, SaaS, Selenium, Salesforce, Java Programming, Oracle, Minitab, Linux, PHP, Internet of Things, Agile, Wordpress, MongoDB, Network & Security, Tensorflow, Selenium, Scala, SPSS, SAS Programming, Software Engineering, Software Development, Web Design, Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing etc., These courses offer online training through e-learning, followed by exams and the awarding of a Govt. of India approved certificate. With durations ranging from 2 to 6 months, students have ample opportunity to delve deeply into these fascinating subjects.

A special aspect of the program is the financial assistance available to a wide range of applicants. Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, Persons with Disabilities (PH), Women candidates, as well as Ex-Servicemen and their children, are entitled to get 80 per cent Subsidy in the form of course fee reduction under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, recognizing their expertise in the subject. After completion of the above software courses, students have excellent career opportunities both in India and abroad.

Online Application website: www.nationalskillacademy.in/enquiry-form

For details contact Phone numbers: 9505800050, 9505800047

Opportunity for Growth: Partnership, Franchise, or Affiliation

* Computer Institutions, Colleges, and Vocational Institutes: Enhance your offerings with our 100 latest software online skill courses for your students.

* Engineering and Degree Colleges, including PG Colleges: Upgrade your curriculum with our cutting-edge online courses.

* Industries, Companies, Corporations, MNCs, Startups & Software Companies: Upskill your employees with our latest software online skill courses, boosting productivity and competitiveness.

Apply for Partnership, Franchise, or Affiliation at www.nationalskillacademy.in/franchise to unlock these opportunities and empower your students or employees with in-demand skills.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor