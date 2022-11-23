Cyber Security app for Parents, Bosco launches in India in 7 local languages, makes the country a global leader in Cyber Security for Kids

Parenting has always been a tough pill to swallow. But in today's digital world, it is a scary, bitter one too.

We always try our best to protect our children from the dangers lurking in the outside world. And yet, we hear horrific stories of children falling prey to the dangers of the digital world. A child may be sitting next to us, with his head firmly stuck in his phone and we would have no idea what, where, or how a danger might find them.

Providing a strong relief to parents, the Bosco app, one of the world's most advanced apps for parents on cybersecurity, has been launched in the country, after localizing it in seven Indian languages.

With over 1,000,000 users worldwide, the Bosco app launches in India with all its services and information now available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, and Urdu languages.

Based on the belief that in a digitized world, smarter is the new safe, the Bosco app is an ideal cyber security solution for parents to monitor threats on the devices their children use without actually affecting their privacy. From checking on the child's phone usage to tracking their locations, getting alerts on offensive messages, inappropriate content, and cyberbullying, parents can also keep a check on the mental well-being of their child, remotely unmute their child's phone, keep track of the device's battery level, as well as receive a daily report on the child's phone activities. The Bosco app also provides the child with an SOS button and widget so that they can reach their parents in any emergency.

Talking about the app, Bosco's CEO, Enon Landenberg said, "We created Bosco app out of our personal need. As parents of young children, we need to ensure our children are secure on their phones. Even though many parents still believe the dangers are only lurking outside, today's world is a digital one, and you have no idea what your child is up to, even if they're sitting right next to you with their heads in their phones."

Bosco app has developed algorithms in collaboration with Panasonic that utilize advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to learn and understand kids' online environments. They then use this knowledge to not only warn parents when something happens but also let them know when something might happen such as escalating scenarios of cyberbullying, potential cyber grooming, etc. The app also regularly monitors situations and cases of offensive content such as sexual media, violent expressions, shaming, and threats. The Bosco app has unique AI and ML algorithms that establish a voice profile to detect a sudden change in the child's normal voice during phone calls to sense potential trouble.

With its varied features for location tracking, SOS widget, and cyber security breach alerts, the Bosco app allows parents to let their children be free to explore. At the same time, it also notifies parents at the first sign of trouble, promoting open communication instead of restrictions.

Bosco believes in a holistic approach that gives children the freedom to explore but also helps parents in starting a conversation about complicated situations and topics. Converting all its features into India's regional languages, Bosco has made it easier for Indian parents to be tension-free on this user-friendly app. Understanding that today children need more than simple time restrictions or blocking sites, the Bosco app aims to make the vast Internet a safe space for children.

