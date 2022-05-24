Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches Pushkarini and Om Shanthi Dhuno with Sourav Ganguly

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, from the world's largest incense stick manufacturer N Ranga Rao and Sons. (NRRS), launched its unique Pushkarini range of agarbattis made of flowers offered at places of worship, here today.

To expand its product portfolio, the brand also simultaneously launched Om Shanthi Dhuno, a one-of-its-kind product that is handcrafted to help purify the air physically and spiritually. Time-tested resins and essential oils have been blended to form Om Shanthi Pure Dhuno for use on auspicious occasions and at festivals.

The launch took place in the presence of their brand ambassador and the current President of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, and Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

Commenting on the launch, Ranga said, "The life lived during Pandemic has taught us the valuable meaning of hope, and as a brand, we aim to inspire people to hope and connect with aspirations while praying. Our Pushkarini range is made of sacred temple flowers with the intention to further awaken spirituality among the people."

"We identified a great sustainability potential in the flowers offered at places of worship, beyond withering after use, and wanted to lend them a new divine life as incense sticks, thereby creating wealth from waste and value for our consumers," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Brand Ambassador, Sourav Ganguly said, "The brand has always taken pride in delivering quality products and enhancing the puja experience, and I am thankful to be associated with a brand that spreads the message of hope and faith. I am elated to be a part of this legacy and to represent this exceptional brand in West Bengal once more."

The ingredients in the Puskarini range are ethically and sustainably sourced. The entire Carbon footprint during the manufacture of the products is offset as Cycle Pure Agarbathi is a certified Zero Carbon Manufacturer and is known for going beyond the obvious to come up with innovative products. Known for its variety of fragrances, the brand has expanded its product line with an extensive Home Worship category that includes premium quality products for worship.

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the leading manufacturer and exporter of incense sticks, has always nurtured an eco-friendly approach in all its endeavors. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the only agarbathti company in India certified as the Carbon Neutral Manufacturer by the UK-based The Carbon Neutral Company-the leading provider of carbon reduction solutions in the World. A champion of environment-friendly practices, the company has created re-cycle corrugated boxes at relevant units and ensures the usage of natural ingredients that are IFRA-certified aroma materials and are not harmful to the environment or health. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has an array of agarbathis in the premium category: Rhythm, Woods, Flute, and Three-in-One are the marquee brands. Heritage Agarbathi is its latest offering.

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and a philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with established presence in India and abroad. The group has diversified into various businesses like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed itself towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its CSR arm NR Foundation. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

