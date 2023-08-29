Cyfuture Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status and Launches Cloud Lite for SMEs

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 29: Cyfuture, a leading provider of cloud services in India, has launched Cloud Lite, a game-changing product designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses and individuals who value simplicity and speed. The lightweight, straightforward cloud computing service offers a self-service portal that enables SMEs and individuals to manage their cloud resources easily. With its simple & easy-to-use interface and top-notch performance, Cloud Lite is a cost-effective cloud service that can help SMEs to compete more effectively in the global marketplace.

"At Cyfuture, we are dedicated to providing our customers with innovative and cutting-edge cloud services that meet their specific needs," said Anuj Bairathi, CEO of Cyfuture. "With the launch of Cloud Lite, we are proud to offer a game-changing product that is easy to use, cost-effective, and delivers top-notch performance."

Cyfuture Cloud also offers Enterprise Cloud, a cutting-edge cloud service powered by VMware for businesses with more advanced requirements. The VMware cloud verified status is enabling Cyfuture to offer robust cloud services to businesses of all sizes, providing them access to world-class cloud technologies and expert support. VMware is a global leader in cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology, providing businesses access to various advanced features and functionalities, including kubernetes, data lake, advanced networking, object storage, virtualization, automation, and management tools.

"As a leading provider of cloud services in India, we are committed to providing our customers with access to world-class cloud technologies and expert support," added Bairathi. "The VMware cloud verified status is a testament that we offer robust cloud services that meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, providing them with access to advanced features and functionalities that can help them to compete more effectively in the global marketplace."

With the launch of Cloud Lite and achieve the VMware cloud verified status, Cyfuture is revolutionizing the cloud computing landscape in India, providing businesses with access to innovative and cost-effective services that can help them to compete more effectively in the global marketplace. With its advanced cloud technologies, expert support, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Cyfuture is the go-to choice for businesses of all sizes looking for reliable and secure cloud services.

Cyfuture, a multinational entity, has been providing cutting-edge digital services for over two decades. The company operates across 20+ locations in India and abroad, offering a range of services including Data Centre & Hosting, Cloud services, Digital Marketing, Application Development, Managed Services, and BPO. Cyfuture also deals in futuristic technologies such as Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, IoT, and much more.

Cyfuture's modernized Tier III, MEITY-empaneled data centers are equipped with state-of-the-art hardware to deliver exceptional data center, outsourcing, and hosting services to clients. The company uses its proprietary IVY method to ensure clients receive outstanding services. As a CMMI Level 5 company and PCI DSS compliant, along with ISO certification, Cyfuture has established itself as a trusted provider of digital services.

With a physical presence in over 20 locations in India, the USA, and the UK, Cyfuture has established itself as a global leader in digital services. The company's commitment to delivering world-class services has helped it build long-lasting relationships with clients across various industries.

As the demand for digital services continues to grow, Cyfuture remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging its expertise to help businesses of all sizes achieve their digital transformation goals. With its state-of-the-art data centers and a team of experienced professionals, Cyfuture is well-positioned to deliver exceptional digital services to clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit - https://cyfuture.cloud/, https://cyfuture.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor