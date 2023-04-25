Cygnet Infotech welcomes new Chief Operating Officer Narasimha to drive strategic growth and transformation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (/PNN): Cygnet Infotech, India's leading provider of IT services and IT products globally, has announced the appointment of Narasimha as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its executive team and align with its aggressive growth vision in the highly competitive IT industry, emphasizing digital transformation and customer-centricity. Narasimha brings a wealth of experience, having worked in the IT industry for over 25 years. He has held leadership positions in various reputed orgzations, including IBM and Wipro. He has honed his skills as a Business Leader, Chief Business & Operating Officer, Group Chief Delivery, Capabilities and Digital Officer, and Strategy and Transformation Expert.

We welcome Narasimha to our executive team," said Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and CEO of Cygnet Infotech. "His extensive experience as a seasoned Business Leader & Transformation Strategist, with a proven track record of driving growth and optimizing operations. We are confident he will take the company to our vision 2026 goals." Narasimha's appointment is part of Cygnet's continuous efforts to strengthen the leadership team and enhance capabilities. Cygnet aims to accelerate its global ambitions and drive 4X growth in the next 3 years through a sharper go-to-market strategy.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the talented team at Cygnet Infotech," said Narasimha. "In my new role, I will focus on business strategy, digital transformation, Sales & Marketing, and Go-to-Market strategy. Cygnet has lived the trust of customers, partners, and employees for over two decades. Now the aim is to realize the full potential for our Cloud and Digital Engineering services and accelerate the growth."

Cygnet Infotech is a trusted partner in the realm of Information Technology, providing a comprehensive suite of Digital Engineering Solutions, Technology Products, Fintech, and Tax Technology solutions. With a smart philosophy of offering standalone offerings through a Connected ecosystem, Cygnet Infotech delivers end-to-end solutions for its clients' most pressing business needs. Since its establishment in 2000, Cygnet Infotech has built a strong presence across 35+ countries with a team of over 1200+ skilled and experienced professionals. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 compes, medium-sized businesses, fast-paced start-ups, and Government Bodies globally, who rely on us for innovative solutions.

