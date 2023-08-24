Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Navi Finserv and Navi Technologies on sale of Chaitanya India Fin Credit to Aditya Birla Group’s Svantantra Microfin

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel for Navi Technologies and Navi Finserv on sale of 100% stake in their microfinance subsidiary Chaitanya India Fin Credit, to Svatantra Microfin, a group company of the Aditya Birla Group, for a purchase consideration of Rs. 1479 Crore. Chaitanya is engaged in business of providing microfinance loans to joint-liability groups and is a market leader therein.

The transaction team was led by Vishak Abraham, Partner; and Saurav Samaddar, Partner; with support from Jayant Belgaumkar, Associate; Anushka Sharma, Associate; and Nritika Sangwan, Associate.

Team led by Gazal Rawal, Partner; with support from Anshuman Sugla, Senior Associate; Pratiksha Arekar, Associate; assisted with regulatory aspects.

Anirban Mohapatra, Partner; with support from Mahim Sharma, Senior Associate Designate; assisted with IP and privacy law related aspects.

