Dabur launches Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa

August 11: India’s leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company, Dabur India Ltd, today announced the Launch of the Dabur Vedic Tea portfolio with the launch of “Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa”, a Green Tea infused with Ayurvedic Herbs and Rock Salt.

“Catering to modern consumer’s healthy lifestyle and as part of our commitment to health & well-being for all, we are delighted to announce the expansion of the Dabur Vedic Tea product range with the launch of “Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa”. Unlike regular green tea, Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa is infused with 8 real Ayurvedic Herbs and Rock Salt. It is a Gluten Free product which helps in Detoxification, Weight Loss, Boosting Metabolism and improving Digestion and leaves a lovely Salty and Spicy Zing on the tongue. We are confident that our new product will help consumers to have health-conscious choices in their beverage space”. Mr. Smerth Khanna, Head of Ecommerce and Modern Trade, Dabur India Ltd, said.

Priced at Rs.275 for 25 Tea Bags, Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa is launched on the leading e-commerce platform Amazon India. There is an introductory launch offer of 24% off that consumers can avail of. The product will be rolled out in other sales channels soon.

“We are delighted to launch ‘Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa’ for our customers on Amazon.in. Dabur is a household name and brand of choice when it comes to a healthy and natural range of products and as well as daily essentials. In the recent past, we have observed an increase in the demand for products with healthy living options on Amazon.in, green tea being one of them. With this partnership, we take a step further in our effort to offer customers a vast and diverse selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery and a great shopping experience on Amazon.in,” said Amazon India director – Core Consumables Nishant Raman.

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd, said, “With the rising health awareness in India, customers prefer products that help improve their healthy lifestyle. The new-age consumers are increasingly shifting away from regular tea to health-based options. With over 138 Years of Ayurveda Legacy, Dabur brings you our Ayurvedic expertise into your daily cup of tea with Dabur Vedic Green Tea Detox Kahwa. Made with 8 whole herbs like Black Pepper, Ginger, Tulsi, Hing, Clove, Cardamom, Cinnamon and Nutmeg, it brings you the goodness of health in every cup”.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor