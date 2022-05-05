Dabur Q4 net profit slumps 22 per cent to Rs 294 crore

FMCG firm Dabur India Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 294.34 crore for the January-March 2022 quarter against Rs 377.29 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering 21.98 per cent year-on-year decline.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 7.74 per cent to Rs 2,517.81 crore during the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 2,336.79 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The full-year consolidated revenue for 2021-22 grew 14 per cent year-on-year to cross the Rs 10,000 crore landmark.

"The dramatic rise in input costs was the major challenge during the quarter. We responded to this challenge with a mix of pricing actions and cost control measures. These are challenging times, and we are happy to have progressed well in this journey with consumer-centric innovations to expand our total addressable market and gain market share across 99 per cent of our product portfolio," said Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

"Innovation continued to be the cornerstone of our strategy with new launches contributing to 5 per cent of our Revenue. The year 2021- 22 was a strong year for Dabur as we ended with an industry leading Revenue growth of 13.8 per cent in our India Business, with an underlying FMCG volume growth of 10.1 per cent for the full year," Malhotra said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

