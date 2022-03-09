Dada set for a new partnership, signs on as Vicco's Brand Ambassador

Sourav Ganguly, the man widely credited for changing the dynamics of cricket in India, instilling confidence in the team he led, and cultivating a winning mentality for both team India and its fans, is back to inspire. This time, he will be seen in the avatar of the brand ambassador for Vicco. Vicco - a trusted name in Ayurveda and the personal care space, has roped in ex-cricketer and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly as their brand ambassador this year. It's a coming together of two brands with rich legacies. Vicco has been a trusted household name for almost seven decades, offering best-in-class products that blend modern and personal care offerings with the ancient and revered method of Ayurveda. On the other hand, Ganguly is one of India's all-time greats, one of Indian cricket's most successful captains and an inspiration for a generation of upcoming cricketers. Just like Vicco's, Ganguly's name also evokes trust, passion, courage, reliability and success. His role in the emergence of a new Team India and its revolutionary change mirrors Vicco's journey over the years in going from strength to strength and earning the respect, trust and admiration of millions of Indian households. This association aims to rekindle nostalgia in the minds of the audience - many of whom have grown up watching Ganguly hit thrilling shots during cricket matches along with the famous Vicco ad jingles on that same TV screen. A new bold era for Vicco is on the horizon as it reaches out to a whole new generation of consumers who are also enormous fans of the icon. Announcing the partnership, Shrirang S. Tembhekar, the Head of Marketing, Vicco Laboratories said:

"Sourav Ganguly is undoubtedly an iconic face in Indian sport. He has a large fan base. We feel that his persona gels with the brand's philosophy naturally - strong & trusted. It will help leverage our brand. And for the categories which we are looking for, he is a perfect fit."

Commenting on the association, Sourav Ganguly said: "This new journey with Vicco is similar to a fan moment. I have hummed their jingles & so have millions of Indians. I've basically grown up with the brand and it only feels natural to have joined hands with India's trusted and loved brand through the decades."

