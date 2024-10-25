Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Haldiram’s as Co-Powered Partner for 2025 Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: In a momentous announcement, Haldiram's, a legendary name synonymous with India's rich tradition of snacks, has been named the official ‘Co-Powered By Partner' of the prestigious ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025'. This association reinforces a shared dedication to celebrating and honouring India's cultural heritage, extending from the realm of cinema to the artistry of culinary excellence.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, scheduled for 20th February 2025 in Mumbai, will be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence. Bringing together renowned celebrities, media professionals, dignitaries and industry leaders, this ceremony will recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions of Indian cinema over the past year. DPIFF 2025 will serve as a grand convergence of the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry and the International Film Fraternity under one illustrious emblem.

Haldiram's, with its eight-decade legacy of delivering authentic Indian flavours, now partners with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival to honour the artistry and dedication that define Indian cinema. Founded by Ganga Bishan Agarwal (Haldiram Ji) in Bikaner, Haldiram's has grown from a small namkeen shop to a household name across India and beyond, known for its unwavering commitment to quality and tradition. The company’s expansion into new markets and its steadfast adherence to homemade, wholesome products make it a fitting partner for this extravagant celebration of cinematic excellence.

Kamal Agrawal, Executive Director of Haldiram's, affirming the association, stated, “At Haldiram’s, we’ve always strived to bring authentic Indian flavours to homes worldwide. We believe that promoting Indian taste is not just about food; it’s also about celebrating our national identity and cultural heritage. By showcasing the best of Indian cuisine to the world, we hope to inspire pride and unity among our people while also attracting international attention to the rich and diverse culinary traditions of our country. Our partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival aligns with our commitment to celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage. Just as cinema has captivated audiences globally, our snacks have become a cherished part of many households. We’re honoured to be associated with an event that recognizes and honours the incredible talent and artistry of Indian cinema.”

This continued association highlights a shared commitment to honouring India's rich cultural heritage, whether through the art of film or the culinary tradition Haldiram has championed for over 80 years.

Reflecting on the enduring partnership, Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India, expressed, “We are delighted to have Haldiram's onboard for the second term. This esteemed association reflects our mutual dedication to celebrating India's rich legacy, whether through the magic of cinema or the artistry of traditional cuisine. As we move forward, we are excited to explore innovative ways to engage audiences, celebrating our cultural roots while inspiring future generations to appreciate and embrace these traditions. Together, we will create unforgettable experiences that resonate with people across the country and beyond. We aim to honour and elevate the remarkable talents and traditions that define our heritage.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will exalt the theme ‘A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema'. This homage venerates the profound and immutable impact of Indian films on the global arena, intertwining their illustrious history with their vibrant contemporary presence. It commemorates the universal acclaim achieved by Indian cinema while recognizing its monumental contributions to the cultural and artistic elevation of international filmmaking. From legendary megastars to pioneering filmmakers, every individual will be celebrated with profound reverence under this emblem of unity and cinematic grandeur.

