Daffodil Software announces expansion plans, to hire 500 employees this year

"The pandemic has made businesses perceive the right use-case of technology for their domain or industry. People have been coming up with some amazing ideas on how digital platforms or technology can transform the way things are being done conventionally. That is why we have been extensively investing in building our expertise and practice in new-age technologies. Last year as well, we extended our team strength to double which has helped us in reducing time-to-market for several large-scale projects."

The CEO further comments: "Our core values- innovation, continuous thinking, and result orientation are the key drivers for why people are inclined to be a part of our organization. Moreover, our team always strives to work on challenging and new-age technologies that help our people have a consistent learning graph, which is important to sustain in a tech-driven sphere."

Daffodil Software has got mentioned for some of its creative recruitment campaigns such as BreaktheBreak. It's an initiative to help women resume their careers after they took a break from work (for any reason). The company also promotes WorkfromAnywhere opportunities for technical roles to ensure that the right talent becomes part of their team to deliver innovative solutions to the customers.

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 1000+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit

