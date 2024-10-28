Dainik Bhaskar sparks a meaningful dialogue with their latest Deepawali campaign: #SochBadlo #ListBadlo

PRNewswire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28: Dainik Bhaskar Group, a leading Indian newspaper group, has launched a thought-provoking campaign as part of their annual Sarthak Deepawali initiative. Known for its compassionate approach, this initiative encourages people to celebrate Deepawali by spreading joy among the less privileged. The campaign aligns with the festival's spirit of kindness, urging readers to extend their festive goodwill to those in need.

The #SochBadlo #ListBadlo campaign for this year aims to spark a conversation about bringing festive joy to those who are not a part of anyone's gift list & their wishes often go unfulfilled. The campaign uses the symbolism of a "list" to emphasise this message, similar to last year's theme. It features a well-crafted film and print advertisements, developed by One Advertising & Communication Services Limited, with the film produced by Rubber Horn Studios. The campaign seeks to inspire a change in mindset during the festive season.

The campaign encourages the acts of kindness, fostering a sense of community and inspiring others to create a ripple effect of compassion. It has already resonated with millions, garnering over 7+ million views on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBYrdlFIZa7/ and an additional 3+ million views on YouTube within just 5 days of its launch. These impressive numbers reflect a growing movement toward meaningful giving and social responsibility.

Talking more about the campaign, Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, "Sarthak Deepawali is a deeply meaningful initiative that unites the spirit of giving with the joy of Deepawali. This year, we felt it was essential to broaden the campaign by embracing those often overlooked by society. Our goal was to elevate the message by highlighting the importance of fulfilling the wishes of individuals who are frequently left out of privileged gift lists."

Pawan Pandey, Head of Brand & Product Marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, "Sarthak Deepawali is one of our flagship CSR initiatives, encouraging people to spread joy among the less privileged. Through our campaign #SochBadlo #ListBadlo, we aim to inspire people to include those who may not be on anyone's list this Diwali. Together, let's inspire our friends and families to brighten the lives of those who need it most."

Vibhuti Bhatt, Director of One Advertising and Communication Services Limited, said, "Working with the Dainik Bhaskar team, we built an impactful campaign rooted in deep human insights around Deepawali. Our shared vision authentically conveyed the festival's connections, delivering a heartfelt message. Through #SochBadlo #ListBadlo, we aim to spread joy to those whose wishes often go unheard."

Dainik Bhaskar Group is a leading media conglomerate with a diverse presence across print, radio, and digital platforms, reaching 14 states in 3 languagesHindi, Gujarati, and Marathi. With a readership of 14 crore across newspapers, digital, and social platforms, the group holds a prominent position in the Indian media landscape. Its flagship publication, Dainik Bhaskar, ranks as the world's 3rd largest newspaper by circulation.

The group's digital arm, DB Digital, operates 4 portals and 3 apps in the same three languages. In radio, 94.3 MY FM broadcasts across 30 cities in 7 states, further expanding the group's reach.

Join us this Deepawali in making a difference. Let's celebrate by bringing joy to those who often remain unseen and unheard.

To immerse yourself in the spirit of Sarthak Deepawali, we invite you to watch the short film https://youtu.be/UYin540Y8pA?si=aWmvGCoQJokB4M1j

