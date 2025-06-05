Daradia Launches India’s First Web MSK Ultrasound Simulator for Pain Intervention Training

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 5: In a significant advancement in medical training, Daradia: The Pain Clinic, a Kolkata-based institution known for its pioneering work in interventional pain medicine, has launched India's first web-based musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound simulator. This cutting-edge digital platform is designed to train doctors in MSK sonoanatomy—an essential skill for performing ultrasound-guided pain interventions.

By removing the traditional barriers of cadaver labs, ultrasound machines, and live volunteers, the simulator brings structured, hands-on learning to doctors anywhere with an internet connection. The platform utilizes real sonographic images, not AI-generated or animated visuals, allowing for an accurate and realistic learning experience that closely mirrors clinical conditions.

“This simulator is a major leap in accessibility,” said Dr. Gautam Das, Founder and Director of Daradia. “Many physicians in smaller towns, rural hospitals, or resource-limited countries lack access to cadaver workshops or dedicated ultrasound infrastructure. With this tool, we are offering them the same quality of education as any large academic institution.”

Expanding the Scope of MSK Ultrasound Training

Although originally built for pain physicians, the simulator has broad applications across several medical specialties including radiology, orthopedics, anesthesiology, neurology, and physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R). These fields increasingly rely on ultrasound guidance for diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

The simulator allows learners to:

Visualize sonoanatomy in long and short axis views

Understand probe positioning

Navigate labeled anatomical zones

Follow step-by-step scanning protocols

Practice repeatedly to build proficiency

It is fully browser-based, requires no software installation, and is mobile-responsive, allowing use on laptops, desktops, tablets, or smartphones.

Positive Feedback from Early Users

Since its launch, the simulator has been used by nearly 1,000 doctors from India and abroad. Feedback collected from 131 structured users indicates strong validation of its educational value:

94% had prior training with cadavers or volunteers

had prior training with cadavers or volunteers 9.48/10 recommendation score

recommendation score 8.96/10 score for image realism

score for image realism 9.16/10 for usefulness in clinical procedures

A user based in Bengaluru stated: “This simulator allowed me to review complex anatomy several times, especially regions like the shoulder and hip, which I never get to practice so deeply in a single cadaver session. The repeatability makes all the difference.”

Built by Medical Experts and Engineers

The project is the result of a close collaboration between clinical educators and technical developers.

Dr. Sushpa Das, a senior pain physician and one of the key contributors, noted:

“Our goal was to design something more than just an image bank. We wanted a guided, step-wise learning experience. We looked at what's missing in hands-on workshops and replicated that depth through interactive scanning paths, labels, and anatomical correlation.”

Leading the technical development was Ms. Nandini Vanzara, a biomedical engineer.

“Our challenge was to make high-resolution, real sonographic images load quickly and smoothly on all devices. Doctors don't want to wait or navigate complex menus—they want a seamless, intuitive interface. We designed it that way from the ground up,” she explained.

The final product is optimized for fast load times, simple navigation, and high visual clarity, enabling doctors to use it without any learning curve or hardware dependency.

Bridging an Educational Gap in India

Ultrasound-guided interventions are becoming a routine component of pain and musculoskeletal treatment protocols. However, structured training remains limited across much of India and other developing countries due to the cost and availability of training centers, cadavers, or machines.

“Even seasoned clinicians may never get the opportunity to explore MSK sonoanatomy beyond brief workshop exposures,” said Dr. Das. “This simulator enables daily practice. It's repeatable, self-paced, and affordable—everything traditional training is often not.”

The simulator is a part of Daradia's broader initiative to promote evidence-based, simulation-driven learning. The clinic also offers cadaveric workshops, AI-powered virtual patients, and online fellowship programs that have attracted physicians from across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Access and Registration

To promote learning and gather wider feedback, Daradia is offering a free module of the simulator for doctors interested in trying it.

Register at: www.daradiasimlearn.com

Learn more about Daradia's training programs at: www.daradia.com

Additional updates and pain education resources can be accessed via: www.painindia.net

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor