Data Protection, Telecom bills in advanced stage, likely to be tabled in Monsoon session of Parliament: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The exercise to bring in Telecom Bill and Digital Data Protection Bill is in a "very advanced stage" and is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the next Monsoon Session, said the Union minister of communications and electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Prime Minister has given a very clear vision that there should be a legal framework for the Digital Empowered Society. In this exercise very advanced work is going on Telecom Bill, Digital Data Protection Bill and Digital India Bill," Vaishnaw said, at Google For India event held in the national capital on Monday.

Further, the minister added that two of the bills have already been placed for public consultation and the third bill -- Digital India Bill -- will also be published very soon.

"We have taken special care in all three bills that it should be easy to understand, should be technology agnostic, should be future ready," the minister added.

All three Bills, he said, focus on how to secure digital space.

Moreover, speaking about India's digital adoption, Vaishnaw said that people in India are adopting technology very fast. It has a good impact in the country and is percolated to the startup ecosystem in Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, small towns, and villages.

"At the same time, the focus is on how to give a new shape to the new developments that are taking place according to the needs of the society," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

