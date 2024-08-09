DATAMATIXX ASIA 2024: Shaping the Future of Data-Driven Marketing

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 9: Adgully's DATAMATIXX ASIA 2024 Summit and Awards, a premier data-driven marketing conference, concluded on August 6 with resounding success, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from India, the Middle East, and South East Asia, who share insights on the latest trends and strategies in marketing, data, and AI.

This year's awards received an overwhelming response with nominations from across India, the Middle East, and South East Asia, showcasing the best of data-driven marketing talent from the region. The global winners included industry giants from these regions, demonstrating the growing international scope of DATAMATIXX.

The big winners included Xapads Media, Mobavenue Media, mCanvas, veve, Innocean Worldwide Communication, Team Pumpkin, PivotRoots - A Havas Company, The Small Big Idea, Ethinos Digital Marketing, Applabs Media among others.

A highlight of this, the third edition of DATAMATIXX ASIA was the unveiling of groundbreaking research report, jointly produced by PivotRoots - a Havas company, and Adgully, with advisory from Ipsos Strategy 3. Titled "Unlocking Growth in a Privacy-First World - Benchmarks, Strategies and Technologies," this comprehensive report examines the shifting dynamics of data privacy and its impact on growth marketers. The study reveals the challenges posed by this new landscape and offers actionable strategies for marketers to adapt, innovate, and thrive. By gaining a deeper understanding of the driving forces behind these changes, marketers can unlock opportunities to build trust-based, transparent relationships with their customers, while achieving sustainable business growth. The report can be downloaded at https://project.pivotroots.com/test/datamatixx-report-2024/

The Summit

The one-day event saw insightful keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats by industry luminaries.

In the fireside chat with Jwala Kumar, actor Kunal Kapoor, who is also founder of crowdfunding platform Ketto, discussed the role of community and social networks in crowdfunding success. He emphasized the power of storytelling, transparency, and technology in building a successful crowdfunding campaign. Kapoor highlighted how AI and data analytics have improved donor interaction, fraud detection, and campaign strategy.

Nabajit Nath, Head of Sales-India, Blis, delved into the importance of embracing micro-moments as a new frontier in consumer engagement, urging marketers to adapt to this evolving landscape. Nachiket Deole from DoubleVerify shared valuable insights on driving campaign performance in the age of AI, showcasing the transformative power of artificial intelligence in marketing.

Chirag Bhatia from Channel Factory sparked a thought-provoking discussion by highlighting that "everything that's brand-safe is not really brand-suitable," emphasizing the nuanced understanding needed in brand safety.

"By leveraging AI at Teads, we've achieved remarkable results, including a 50% increase in attention and 31% increase in brand lift, while also enhancing creative impact and overcoming traditional testing limitations, all made possible through our partnership with Neurons and their powerful AI Predict model," said Riddhi Pimputkar, Enterprise Sales Director at Teads.

The conference underscored the critical role of data-driven marketing in maintaining a competitive edge in today's dynamic business environment. It highlighted the necessity of understanding the distinction between brand safety and brand suitability to ensure effective advertising. The concept of micro-moments was presented as a revolutionary approach to consumer engagement, urging marketers to adapt swiftly. Additionally, the integration of AI in marketing strategies was showcased as a game-changer for campaign performance.

Gratitude to Sponsors

Adgully would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed sponsors for their invaluable support. "We are thankful to have Blis and DoubleVerify as our Powered by partners, PivotRoots - a Havas company, as our Knowledge Partner, and Apptrove by Trackier and Channel Factory as our Gold Partners. Additionally, we appreciate the support of Explurger as our Access Partner, and The Baker's Dozen as our Gifting Partner. Their contributions have been instrumental in our success, and we are grateful for their trust and collaboration," said Bijoya Ghosh, founder-CEO, Adgully.

"DATAMATIXX was designed to bring together the best minds in data marketing, and we're thrilled with the response. The event has set a new benchmark for industry discussions, and we look forward to next year's edition," added Bijoya Ghosh.

