Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar felicitated at 22nd Asian Business and Social Forum with Bhartiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar 2023-24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: In a significant acknowledgment of leadership excellence and commitment to sustainability, PETRA Group's Chairman and Chief Executive, Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar, was felicitated with the esteemed Bhartiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar 2023-24 by AsiaOne Magazine. The ceremony was held on 27th March 2024, at the Taj Lands' End Hotel, Mumbai. Owing to his unavailability, Mr. Hugh Andrew, Vice Chairman of PETRA Group, graciously accepted the award on behalf of Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar.

The event was a celebration of leadership greatness across continents, chosen by both consumers and the industry, with the Asian Business & Social Forum hosting Hon'ble Consul Generals from the UK, Finland, Belarus, Argentina, Cambodia, Tanzania, Panama, and Thailand.

The theme of the forum, ‘Boosting Sustainability for a Better World,' highlighted the global commitment to sustainable practices for a more inclusive, resilient, and harmonious future. Against the backdrop of global challenges, this theme underscored the imperative of embracing sustainable practices to pave the way for a more inclusive, resilient, and harmonious future. The forum stood as a testament to AsiaOne’s dedication to driving positive change and shaping a world where sustainability was not merely an aspiration but a collective responsibility.

The recognition of PETRA Group and Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar at the forum is a testament to their outstanding achievements and contributions towards sustainable development and corporate responsibility. “While humbled and grateful for this award, the reason for accepting it is to encourage as many leaders, and even those aspiring towards leadership, to realize that true success occurs when those with you, around you, the community, and the environment also thrive. The days of economic leaders not being part of societal development are gone. We live, make money, and succeed within the community we live and work in, and the environment in which we carry out our daily lives. I hope this award plays a role in inspiring others to do something—anything, but definitely something—for those around them, “says Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar.

PETRA Group has been pioneering in sustainable forestry practices in Malaysia, spearheading clean energy initiatives, and leading environmental conservation efforts. Under (Dr) Sekhar's leadership, the Group has embraced a moral obligation to serve communities and the environment, illustrated by initiatives like the Green Rubber Global initiative which transformed rubber waste recycling into sustainable products. In honoring PETRA Group at the Asian Business & Social Forum, the global community acknowledges not only its remarkable achievements but also its role as a catalyst for positive change and a beacon of hope for a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

Datuk (Dr) Vinod is a true pioneer, achieving many firsts. He was among the first Malaysians to explore opportunities in the post-Soviet era and played a key role in privatizing a major petrochemical plant. In motorsports, he is the first Southeast Asian to own Formula 2000 and Formula 3 Championship teams, while also founding Malaysia’s first sports car company. He showed foresight by starting East Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable farm before it became a national priority. Beyond business, he constantly advocates for ‘Social Capitalism,’ believing that entrepreneurs should actively contribute to society’s well-being.

Petra Group Founded on the principles of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, PETRA Group has become synonymous with excellence in diverse sectors, including sustainable forestry, green technology, renewable energy, and social entrepreneurship. (Dr) Vinod Sekhar’s unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and environmental stewardship has guided PETRA Group’s journey towards becoming a catalyst for positive change in the global business landscape.

Moreover, PETRA Group’s commitment to fostering economic empowerment and social inclusion has led to the establishment of numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and promoting sustainable livelihoods. Through its various social entrepreneurship programs, PETRA Group has empowered countless individuals to break the cycle of poverty and achieve financial independence.

As PETRA Group continues to innovate and expand its footprint across the globe, its impact on shaping a more sustainable and equitable future becomes increasingly evident. (Dr) Vinod Sekhar’s visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence serve as guiding beacons for businesses and leaders worldwide, inspiring them to adopt responsible and sustainable practices for the betterment of society and the planet.

