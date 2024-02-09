Day 1 Begins -- PM Modi Scripting a New Narrative for India at ET Now Global Business Summit 2024

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 9: The 8th edition of The Times Group presents ET Now Global Business Summit kicks off today at the illustrious Taj Palace, Delhi, bringing together a constellation of global leaders, business tycoons, and policymakers to address pressing issues shaping the world's politics, economy, and diplomacy. Against the backdrop of intense geopolitical dynamics, the summit stands as a beacon of collaboration, dialogue, and strategic engagement, poised to influence the trajectory of international relations.

On Day 1, PM Modi will headline the summit and put forth his vision on scripting a new India. After two terms as the Prime Minister, his popularity has only grown, and his leadership recognized even by world leaders. From the country being the fastest growing economy, to the Sensex outperforming global indices, and the recognition India has received on the global stage India is defining itself as a force to reckon with.

To complement the PMs vision and turn it into reality, the keynote speaker on Day 2 of the summit will be Hon'ble Minister of Home Affairs and Minster of Co-operation, popularly referred to as the Chanakya of Indian politics. It is under his strategic political acumen that the NDA has gained the prominence that it has today. A country's economic growth is directly linked to political stability, and it is this steadiness that has put India on the economic trajectory that it is witnessing today.

In a year when the government is seeking a fresh mandate, their addresses will be most anticipated as the audience will be keen to see what the two leaders have to say about the political and economic issues as they lay the blueprint for the country's growth.

This event at the Taj Palace serves as India's premier gathering of political and business leaders.

About ET Now Global Business Summit

The Times Group presents the ET Now Global Business Summit as a distinguished platform that has in the past hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group, Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple, renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal from Bharti Enterprises, the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. This summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation.

About ET Edge

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought Leadership Company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialized conferences and summits.

A team of young, enthusiastic, and innovative minds across multiple cities in India work together towards a common objective of curating pertinent conversations that address today's business needs. ET Now Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs. It strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some other marquee conference properties of ET Edge include the (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

