Day 1 of IFAT India 2024 sees a record-breaking visitor turnout, reflecting India's urgent focus on environmental solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: The opening day of the 11th edition of IFAT India kicked off to a tremendous start, with a surge in visitor numbers, highlighting India's growing focus on addressing environmental challenges, particularly in the areas of water, waste, and recycling management. Held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, the event is already attracting significant attention with its diverse showcase of innovative technologies and knowledge-sharing platforms. There have also been a significant number of product launches on Day 1.

A Global Gathering of Innovators

The overwhelming turnout on the first day is a testament to the urgent need for sustainable wastewater, solid waste management and recycling solutions in India, a country facing significant environmental pressures. This year's edition of IFAT India features 485 exhibitors from India and across the globe, highlighting its expanding role as a key platform for environmental solutions. Domestic and international participants are coming together to address the pressing challenges of urbanization, including the rising demand for clean water, efficient waste management, and pollution control. With an unprecedented number of visitorsindustry experts, government bodies, policymakers, and innovatorsIFAT India 2024 serves as a crucial forum for exchanging ideas and showcasing cutting-edge technologies that aim to create more sustainable and resilient cities for the future.

The inauguration ceremony featured an illustrious gathering of dignitaries including:

Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Sanjay Katkar, Municipal Commissioner, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India

Achim Fabig, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mumbai

Monica Nagelgaard, Consul General of Norway, Mumbai

Jayraj Pathak, DG, AIILSG

Michael Kuhn, GWP

Martin Maier, Consul General of Switzerland, Mumbai

Nabil Taouati, Consul General of The Netherlands, Mumbai

Vivek Agarwal, ISWA, amongst many others.

This year, IFAT India also witnessed notable participations of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Surat Municipal Corporation, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Darjeeling Municipal Corporation, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Lunglei Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committee of Leh, Dehradun Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Port Blair Municipal Council, and Suchitwa Mission Kerala.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated, "The technologies showcased at IFAT 2024 are truly of a global scale, opening up significant investment opportunities in environmental technologies for both the public and private sectors. In the past, people traveled across the world to discover such innovations, but now they are all gathered here in Mumbai. This presents a tremendous opportunity for all involved, and I assure you that the Government of Maharashtra and the municipal corporation will fully leverage IFAT India to enhance the delivery of their environmental solutions."

Sanjay Katkar, Municipal Commissioner, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, added, "It is a delight to be a part of such a grand conclave where all stakeholders from across the globe have come together to find out sustainable solutions for waste management. The Mira Bhayander corporation has always been fervently dedicated better management of water and waste to foster better living and we have achieved waste segregation of up to 85 per cent. Simultaneously, we are also dedicated towards providing a better living for the rag-pickers by ensuring good employment opportunities for them."

Emphasizing the role of IFAT India in shaping the future of environmental technologies, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, "We are excited to see such a robust response on Day 1. IFAT India 2024 is not just a platform to showcase solutionsit is a driving force behind India's transition to sustainability. The impressive participation from global and local stakeholders underlines the importance of collaboration in tackling the complex environmental challenges we face. This year, we are focusing on fostering partnerships to lay the groundwork for transformative water and waste management solutions. Sustainability is non-negotiable, and our efforts here aim to set a new benchmark for environmental practices."

Adding to this, Robin Fernandes, Business Unit Head, Capital Goods & Outbound, said

"Our goal at IFAT India is to lead the conversation on sustainability and provide a global platform where innovation meets action. The first day's turnout is a clear indication that the industry is eager to engage with solutions that are tailored to India's unique needs. By bringing together the best minds and technologies from around the world, we aim to accelerate India's journey towards a sustainable future."

IFAT India 2024 continues on 17-18 Oct 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai. The trade fair brings together 500+ domestic and international technology and solution providers under one roof and hosts 28,000+ trade visitors to discover environmental solutions related to water, sewage, solid waste and recycling.

