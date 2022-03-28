DBS Bank India and EaseMyTrip partner to launch an environment-friendly green debit card

DBS Bank India has partnered with EaseMyTrip to launch an environment-friendly international debit card made using 99 per cent recycled polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material. The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card provides exclusive travel-related offers to customers and rewards them for adopting eco-friendly practices while encouraging them to reduce their carbon footprint.

Recycled PVC material is quickly gaining popularity worldwide due to the lower carbon emissions generated from its production processes. By launching an eco-friendly debit card, DBS Bank India and EaseMyTrip are enabling their customer base to make sustainable choices, thereby conserving the environment and resources involved in the production of cards.

The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card offers exclusive best-in-class deals on bookings made through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app, offering a 10 per cent discount up to INR 2000 on flight ticket bookings and up to 17 per cent discount on stays at select eco-friendly hotels & resorts.

This international debit card provides customers with special recognition and discounts globally across retail, dining, travel and entertainment establishments. Among the travel benefits, cardmembers have one airport lounge access per quarter across India. This card allows withdrawal up to INR 1,50,000 per day from any bank's ATM in India and overseas and allows purchases worth up to INR 1,50,000 in India and up to INR 1,00,000 across merchant outlets globally. Existing digibank customers can apply for this co-branded debit card through the digibank app, while new customers can download the app in just a few clicks and apply for the same during their digibank account opening journey.

Kartik Jain, Head - Product, Platform & Partnerships, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, "We believe in inclusive sustainability. digibank by DBS - India's first digital bank - delivers a paperless, straight-through experience across all the banking transactions helping you to go green, even as you live more, bank less. The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card made from 99 per cent recycled PVC builds on this ethos providing customers with a unique international debit card made from sustainable material and rewards that encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle. We are excited about this offering as it aligns with DBS' commitment to supporting sustainable business practices that positively impact the community and the environment."

Speaking about the partnership, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "Sustainability has been a key focus at EaseMyTrip. We have been actively looking to incorporate practices that align with our vision of a sustainable future. The rewards provided for the patronage of eco-friendly establishments will also encourage travellers to opt for sustainable travel and tourism options, thereby making the adoption of eco-friendly practices an enticing choice for customers. Through this collaboration with digibank by DBS, we look forward to creating a positive impact on our industry and the environment and will look at further integrating sustainability-focused methods across our offerings."

Through this collaboration, EaseMyTrip aims to promote sustainability and incentivise sustainable tourism. This is further encouraged by the numerous rewards offered through the digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card for people opting for eco-friendly and sustainable booking options through the EaseMyTrip website and mobile app.

The digibank EaseMyTrip Green Debit Card with a green skyline of a montage of key sights around the world upholds the bank's sustainability proposition whilst reflecting its partnership with EaseMyTrip. The silver coat embedded with travel-related graphics in green gives a premium look to the card. The 'recycle' icon reminds users to continue making sustainable choices in their day-to-day lives.

DBS Bank has been committed to conducting business more sustainably and managing its environmental footprint. The bank has undertaken several initiatives to support and address crucial ecological, social, and governance (ESG) challenges. In 2020, DBS Bank introduced a wholly digital and innovative payments solution for Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCIL). The solution enables TCIL to make real-time payments into the bank accounts of the fleet operators and drivers, eliminating the need to travel to a local centre to collect payments.

DBS also advocates the scaling up of transition finance and supporting like-minded clients and their ecosystem of supply chain partners to adopt sustainable business practices. To scale up India's cotton industry, the bank partnered with fashion retailer Inditex, one of the world's largest retailers, to arrange financing for the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to procure organic cotton from the farmers in a timely fashion. In 2020, DBS issued its first two green loans in India totalling INR 10.5 billion to CapitaLand, breaking new ground for its sustainable financing agenda.

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named "World's " by Euromoney, by The Banker and by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named "World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the award by Global Finance for 13 consecutive years from 2009 to 2021. DBS was also ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of the World's Best Banks in India for two consecutive years.

DBS Bank has been present in India for 28 years, opening its first office in Mumbai in 1994. DBS Bank India Limited is the first among the large foreign banks in India to start operating as a wholly-owned, locally incorporated subsidiary of a leading global bank. DBS provides an entire range of banking services for large, medium and small enterprises and individual consumers in India. In 2016, DBS launched India's first mobile-only bank - digibank, which now has ~1 million savings accounts. In November 2020, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was amalgamated with DBS Bank India Limited. The bank now has a network of nearly 600 branches across 19 states in India.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region's most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established an SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia. In 2020, DBS introduced the "Towards Zero Food Waste" initiative as part of a global sustainability practice to encourage a shift in behaviours and mindsets to reduce food waste.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. The bank acknowledges the passion, commitment and can-do spirit in all our 30,000+ staff representing over 40 nationalities. For more information, please visit .

EaseMyTrip (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) is India's second-largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. Further, growing at a CAGR of nearly 50%, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers end-to-end travel solutions, including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets, and ancillary value-added services. EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fees during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 1 million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

