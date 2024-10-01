Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run 2nd Edition- A Resounding Success in Promoting Fitness for All

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: The 2nd Edition of the Decathlon 10K Mumbai Run, powered by Wellman by Meyer Vitabiotics, concluded with an impressive turnout of over 5000 fitness enthusiasts. Held in the heart of Mumbai's corporate hub, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the event brought together runners from all walks of life, promoting a sporting culture and healthy lifestyle for all.

Among the participants were 20 virtually impaired runners, each supported by dedicated buddy runners, demonstrating the inclusivity of the event.

"We are thrilled by the incredible turnout and energy this year. Seeing runners of all levels come together to celebrate fitness is truly inspiring. We look forward to making future editions even bigger and better," said Anurag Upadhyay, Race Director, Decathlon 10K Run Mumbai.

Wellman by Meyer Vitabiotics, the event's Powered By Partner, supported participants' health and wellness with its range of supplements. "We are proud to partner with Decathlon to promote vitality and fitness. This event aligns with our mission to inspire people to embrace a healthy lifestyle," said Rajesh Tawade, Director of Meyer Organics.

Participants enjoyed a well-managed route, energetic warm-up and cool-down sessions, hydration from Epaniwali, energy boosts from Muscle Gears, and post-race recovery with Zixa Strong Pain Relief and physiotherapy by Dr. Dalia David's team.

The event was backed by Nanavati Super Specialty Hospitals, which ensured participants' safety, while Buzzmoto and LRMC bike communities guided elite runners. The first runner finished with a record time of 32 minutes and 20 seconds, setting a high standard for future races.

Hiral Mistry, Founder of Abunduntia and the event's Strategy and Race Management Partner said, "We are proud to have created an unforgettable experience for Mumbai's running community. We aim to make this event grow and inspire more participants each year."

The event also highlighted corporate wellness, with **MyGALF leading the initiative. "Running offers a fantastic way to stay fit and reduce stress. We are proud to support companies in embracing health and fitness," said Amit Vashistha, CEO of MyGALF

About Decathlon

Decathlon is a global sporting goods retailer focused on making sports accessible to everyone.

About Wellman by Meyer Organics

Wellman offers scientifically formulated supplements to support men's overall health and wellness.

About Abunduntia- GrowthFluent

A leading event management company, Abunduntia specializes in managing large-scale sporting events.

