The greatest impact on employees and citizens of every city has been on stake due to the recent layoffs and finding a job has never been as hard as it has been after the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The event on career and Job opportunities held at Nashik by Decimal Point Analyst with an objective of complementing the talents of young people should remain uncompromised. Decimal Point Analyst offers job and career opportunities to empower young Middle-Class Youth to, aspirants of Data Analysts, bring both Job Seekers and Talents to be part of Nashik known for its simple living with huge success to the upcoming generation. The launching ceremony at Decimal Point Analytics, Tidke Colony, Hari Narayan Kute Marg, Nashik and the ceremony was inaugurated by the hand of Shailesh Dhuri (CEO - Decimal Point Analyst) at Nashik on January 13 from 12 pm to 5 pm.

The event has been successfully impactful with the presence of the Special guest MP Hemant Godse. Hemant Godse sharing his opinion states that "Past years has always brought thought to us of how having IT Park in Nasik can stand as an drastic factor to the city and now through Decimal point Analyst we have got this opportunity to build Nasik place where students and potential candidates will never have to migrate to Pune or Bangalore in search of Job. I with all pride can state the initiative taken by DPA with recruiting 400 candidates and also targeting more than 4000 will bring IT sector development and create the connectivity and infrastructure for IT companies to shift to Nashik automatically. The Industry minister and state government of Maharashtra is looking for 100 acres of land for IT parks and the work is under progress. This impactful change has been successful with the help of decimal point Analyst.

DPA puts out an effort to connect organisations and businesses to those seeking employment opportunities. The Workforce organized a panel discussion on Opportunities in Data Analytics, AI and ML.

Also Distinguished Panelists' association with the experts from this field, below mentioned through panel discussion, enlightened us with the world changing towards digitising with data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning are the current career opportunities that seem to rule in the coming years. For the youth to understand the importance of this new stream. to provide real-world insights on various applications of big data analytics , artificial intelligence and machine learning and how usage of fuel can lead to better decision-making.

- Dr Aurangabadkar (J D C Bytco IMR)

- Neelkanth Nikam (Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering and Research Centre, Nashik )

- Dr Wani (MET's Institute of Engineering [ MET ], Nashik ) 5 Dr Dipak Patil (Sandip Institute of Engineering and Management - [ SIEM ], Nashik )

- Dr Shirish Sane (K K Wagh Inst. of Engineering Education & Research - [ KKWIEER], Nashik )

*DPA(Nashik): Decimal Point Analytics opens 100 per cent green zone office in Nashik*

Being India's most trusted research and data analytics firm for financial markets, announces the opening of a new office in Nashik. This is the second office opened this year after the successful launch of the Gift City office near Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Along with offices in Mumbai and Gift City, the new office will enable comprehensive services for the company's global clients.Decimal Point Analytics' business has grown exponentially over the years, opening new offices to more efficiently meet the growing needs of clients.

"Data is the oil required in almost every fuel"

Dhuri announces, "The special feature of this office is that it will be a 100 per cent green office, with the electricity used for consumption coming from zero-carbon renewable energy."

Decimal Point Analytics was formed in 2003 by senior professionals from the Indian Capital Markets and is a global provider of Research and Data Analytics products and services, including Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence-based solutions. Key client categories include Data Providers, Asset Management Companies, Private Equity Firms, Hedge Funds, Banks, Insurance Companies, and Broking Houses. DPA's background and understanding of Financial Research and its strengths in Technology provide it an edge in effectively understanding and solving client problems. DPA has recently raised a round of funding from marquee institutional investors in the Middle east to support its decades-long profitable growth journey.

To conclude, all the speakers had one common thing to say - Build a town of growth and employment to create a foundation.

